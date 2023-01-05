Midlands Voices: Streetcar project has potential to help Omaha grow

After reading several letters to the editor in opposition to the streetcar project, I felt compelled to provide a different perspective.
I moved back to Omaha about four years ago after living in the Washington, D.C., area for over 30 years. I have witnessed economic growth that followed the subway system in the D.C. area and in other cities. There is no doubt in my mind that similar investment will occur along the streetcar line in Omaha. However, I see the streetcar project as more than an economic development tool and certainly more than a mass transit system. I believe that it can be the catalyst needed to create a dynamic and vibrant urban core in Omaha.
I’m old enough to remember downtown when the sidewalks were packed with people shopping at downtown businesses, particularly along 16th Street. I can remember waiting at the bus stop at 16th and Farnam and perusing the magazines and newspapers at the corner newsstand in an attempt to learn more about the world beyond. When I left Omaha in 1977, the vibrancy of downtown had already diminished as businesses closed or moved out to the suburbs. As in many American cities, the historic and cultural center of Omaha was in steep decline while suburban sprawl was on the rise.
The heart and soul of any city is not defined by the strip malls and chain restaurants in the suburbs, but by those unique areas of the city that have cultural and historical significance. When my wife and I moved to Omaha, we chose to live and work in downtown. We wanted to be close to cultural and entertainment venues, but also be able to walk anywhere we needed to go — just like you can near most subway stations in the D.C.-metro area. However, we soon realized that we would still have to rely on driving a car. For example, there is no regular grocery store or pharmacy in downtown Omaha because there are still not enough people living and working downtown.
The streetcar project has the unique potential to provide connectivity between downtown and midtown in an accelerated time frame and create the needed density that will attract grocery stores, pharmacy chains and other needed services. In a matter of five years or so, downtown and midtown could essentially become a contiguous urban core where people live, work and shop without relying on an automobile.
Ideally, the streetcar line will be run to the business districts in North and South Omaha and create even more growth and job opportunities for underserved areas of the city. I’m guessing that the planners behind the streetcar project had a similar vision. Simply put, I view this project as the most effective means of making the heart and soul of Omaha vibrant once again.
