Midlands Voices: Strong action is needed to protect Nebraska from the delta variant

The Nebraska Infectious Diseases Society is a coalition of more than 30 physicians from across the state. As specialists in the field of infectious diseases, we feel it is our responsibility to speak up about the rising epidemic of delta variant COVID-19, so our fellow Nebraskans are aware and can take steps to protect themselves and their families.
The delta variant is a true game-changer, because it is much more transmissible and deadly. Essentially all cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska are now delta variant. Cases and hospitalizations are increasing rapidly in Nebraska, and we are seeing many more young and otherwise healthy patients who are developing severe and life-threatening disease. The vast majority of COVID patients we see in hospitals are unvaccinated. A number of these hospitalized patients will die, and many survivors will be plagued with significant and life-altering complications. We are also observing long-COVID syndrome even after relatively mild infection.
As a unified group of Nebraska Infectious Diseases physicians, we advocate for rapid implementation of the following risk-reduction strategies:
All Nebraskans aged 12 and up should get vaccinated immediately. Vaccination is the most powerful tool we currently have available to shield ourselves, our families and our community from the effects of COVID-19. The available vaccines continue to provide a high degree of protection from severe disease, hospitalization and death. Over 350 million doses of COVID vaccine have been given to Americans. Vaccine adverse reactions have been exceedingly rare, while short and long-term complications from COVID-19 are very common.
As physicians who have spent our careers studying infectious diseases, we are confident in the efficacy and safety of the vaccines based on the overwhelming amount of scientific evidence. The volume of blatantly false information about these vaccines on the internet is staggering, and we plead with unvaccinated persons in our community to listen to the overwhelming majority of doctors and public health experts who advise that they get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Nebraskans must reimplement the layered non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI) that helped overcome the fall 2020 wave of COVID. These steps include physical distancing, elimination of mass gatherings, testing with isolation and quarantine, and mandatory face masks in public indoor spaces. Overwhelming evidence supports universal face masks and layered NPIs in schools — which otherwise represent a high-risk environment for delta variant. School systems should mandate universal masking to protect our children, our teachers and the community at large.
The COVID-19 dashboard created by the Nebraska DHHS was one of the best in the country. That level of information transparency must return, to allow tracking of cases, vaccination, hospitalization and fatalities during this health emergency. If we are relying on Nebraskans to make better decisions about how to protect themselves, the state is obligated to provide them with the data they need to make those decisions. Local health officers should have the capacity to share data as necessary to control the spread of COVID in their jurisdictions, and they should be able to make decisions about directed health measures for their counties, as they know best what works for their communities.
The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, and as nature continues to throw us curve-balls like the delta variant, we need to adapt and adjust to protect our communities and keep our health system from becoming overwhelmed. Due to our surging number of cases, we need to use all of the tools we have to fight this pandemic, including layered interventions like vaccination, universal masking, testing, quarantine or isolation when appropriate, and data transparency. If we do not act now, we will end up looking like the South does now — where entire states are without available ICU beds.
We can control the spread of COVID without lockdowns and weather this wave. We already have lost over 2,300 Nebraskans. We don’t need to lose any more to COVID-19 or overwhelmed hospitals. Let’s act together, now.
The Nebraska Infectious Diseases Society is made up of more than 30 infectious disease specialists and medical sciences professionals from a range of health care institutions in Nebraska.