Midlands Voices: Strong action is needed to protect Nebraska from the delta variant

As physicians who have spent our careers studying infectious diseases, we are confident in the efficacy and safety of the vaccines based on the overwhelming amount of scientific evidence. The volume of blatantly false information about these vaccines on the internet is staggering, and we plead with unvaccinated persons in our community to listen to the overwhelming majority of doctors and public health experts who advise that they get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Nebraskans must reimplement the layered non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI) that helped overcome the fall 2020 wave of COVID. These steps include physical distancing, elimination of mass gatherings, testing with isolation and quarantine, and mandatory face masks in public indoor spaces. Overwhelming evidence supports universal face masks and layered NPIs in schools — which otherwise represent a high-risk environment for delta variant. School systems should mandate universal masking to protect our children, our teachers and the community at large.

The COVID-19 dashboard created by the Nebraska DHHS was one of the best in the country. That level of information transparency must return, to allow tracking of cases, vaccination, hospitalization and fatalities during this health emergency. If we are relying on Nebraskans to make better decisions about how to protect themselves, the state is obligated to provide them with the data they need to make those decisions. Local health officers should have the capacity to share data as necessary to control the spread of COVID in their jurisdictions, and they should be able to make decisions about directed health measures for their counties, as they know best what works for their communities.