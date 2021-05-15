Midlands Voices: Students, time is fleeting; look back at 'this past year' and remember

Dear All of the Students of This Past Year: May, 2021

Now, you come to the end of the school year. Whether you end it on a high note, or end it in a way that leaves you discouraged, you have arrived. Here, now. This is no small accomplishment. You have been through “this past year.”

Yes, by now, it has been more than 12 months. But, before “this past year” transforms to, two years ago, five years ago, 10 years ago, recognize what you have done.

Return to that time in March 2020 when you heard that your school would be out of session. For a week? A whole week!

Go back to what it felt like when you realized that school at home would be the norm. I will be home for more than a week, more than a month. Did you have a computer? Did you have to negotiate with siblings for space to Zoom? Were you alone? Did you hear the news and watch family members go to work, wondering if they could be at risk? Did someone in your family become ill? Is there now an empty space in your home, your heart?