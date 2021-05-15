Midlands Voices: Students, time is fleeting; look back at 'this past year' and remember

Dear All of the Students of This Past Year: May, 2021
Now, you come to the end of the school year. Whether you end it on a high note, or end it in a way that leaves you discouraged, you have arrived. Here, now. This is no small accomplishment. You have been through “this past year.”
Yes, by now, it has been more than 12 months. But, before “this past year” transforms to, two years ago, five years ago, 10 years ago, recognize what you have done.
Return to that time in March 2020 when you heard that your school would be out of session. For a week? A whole week!
Go back to what it felt like when you realized that school at home would be the norm. I will be home for more than a week, more than a month. Did you have a computer? Did you have to negotiate with siblings for space to Zoom? Were you alone? Did you hear the news and watch family members go to work, wondering if they could be at risk? Did someone in your family become ill? Is there now an empty space in your home, your heart?
Think back to whether you thought about not seeing your favorite people at school—a teacher, your principal, the lunch lady, the librarian, your friend. Maybe you were happy to be home, relieved of the busy schedule. Maybe, school became the furthest thing from your mind. Maybe you turned to Fortnight. To Twitter.
Then, Summer. What story would you tell your classmates when you returned to school in the Fall? Would you return? A new school year. Would you ride the bus to be in person?
Search through your notebooks, your computer files, your backpacks, your email exchanges, your pictures. See what “last year” looked like. Maybe you will find fragments, pieces of your life “before this year.” Maybe you will see what people around you have been saying: “This year has been ...” What has it been for you?
Soon “this year” will no longer be “a year ago.” This year will stretch further away from you. This year will be closer to history than a recent event. This will be your history.
Maybe today you think of it as, No Big Deal. Or, perhaps this stands as the most significant thing that has happened in your life. This year may have been a turning point, setting a new tone for your life. Whatever this time means to you, this history is unique to you — your family, your school, your neighborhood, your age.
Tell this story. Look at this year. See the shattered pieces of the life you once had. Among the fragments, like shards of glass, you will discover the courage. Among those notes and texts and missing assignments will be your change. Tucked inside the memory of those long, seemingly empty days without “normal” life, you will recover the fortitude that carried you here, to now.
This is where you move forward. Maybe you graduate and move on to a new grade, a new school. Maybe you return to the same grade to finish what couldn’t be finished “this year.” Maybe, without fanfare, you begin a job. Go. Move forward with the knowledge that you have what it takes. Know that it won’t be easy. Know that, in recognizing what you have done, you will recognize all that has been lost. Allow this to be. But move forward. You have earned it. Congratulations.
Elizabeth Carvlin Fuesel is a writer and parent in Omaha.