Midlands Voices: Suicide prevention is a key societal need

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and now more than ever it is important to shine a light on the stressors our youth are facing and the impact we are seeing locally. It is no surprise that the current pandemic continues to negatively impact our community in a number of ways, but one that hasn’t been talked about enough is the mental health and well-being of our youth.

The uncertainty of the current environment is challenging for adults to grasp; it is even more challenging for youth. Their learning environment has changed drastically, their interactions are different, their extracurricular activities may no longer be available, and an overlying unknown of the ever-changing landscape is weighing heavily on their minds. We, as a community, need to come together and serve as a support for the youth of the Omaha metro area.