Midlands Voices: Support Amendment 2 to expand economic development to low-income areas

Since Nebraska voters first approved its use in 1978, tax-increment financing (TIF) has been a key component of economic development efforts in Omaha. While much of the attention on this year’s ballot initiatives has been on high profile issues like gambling and payday lending, voters will also have a chance to enhance Nebraska’s TIF laws to encourage more development in parts of the city like North and South Omaha that are among the hardest hit during most economic downturns.

TIF has played a significant role in helping spur major developments in Omaha, creating vibrant new commercial districts like Aksarben Village, Midtown Crossing and the Blackstone District. More recently, TIF has been used to help revitalize the former Millard Lumber site in Millard as well as old downtown Elkhorn. Recently announced plans to revamp the former Crossroads Mall will undoubtedly utilize TIF as well. While each of these projects has clearly met the legal requirements for the use of TIF and enjoyed broad support from the Omaha City Council, they stand out not for where they are located, but where they are not located.