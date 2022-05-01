Midlands Voices: Support for entrepreneurship is the solution to a vibrant Nebraska

The Nebraska economy runs on small businesses. Small business owners provide the critical day-to-day services that keep our communities vibrant: the local grocery store, the child care providers, the skilled trades shops, restaurants, retailers and health care. There are also those who you may not interact with every day, but who are crafting the world of tomorrow by developing innovative ideas and technologies that, in time, we will wonder how we ever lived without.

For example, Birds Eye Robotics owned by Scott Niewohner out of Herman, Nebraska, is developing robotics solutions that reduce labor needed on poultry farms while increasing animal welfare. Appsky, an Omaha creative technology firm owned by Taylor Korensky, provides the know-how for building software and apps for those with big ideas and creative solutions but who lack the technical skills to realize them.

And with 99% of businesses in Nebraska employing fewer than 20 people, it’s hard to deny that Nebraska entrepreneurs and small business owners are the lifeblood of this state.

National Small Business Week, held this year from May 1-7, is a time to celebrate the resilience and spirit of Nebraska businesses. We invite you to join us this week in acknowledging the critical role small businesses play. Make a conscious effort to shop small, thank the owner of the spot you frequent for all they do for the community or find an opportunity to make a referral on social media. Because the reality is this: now, more than ever, entrepreneurs need your support.

Entrepreneurship in Nebraska, a 2022 joint report from the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the Nebraska Business Development Center at UNO, studied the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state. The findings showed real challenges.

First, Nebraska faces lower rates of entrepreneurship than other states in the Midwest. In 2020, 0.27% of the Nebraska population started a business. Compare that to our neighbors in South Dakota, who saw a slightly higher rate of 0.29%. Or, as a more dramatic comparison, to Missouri, which had a new business rate of 0.37% of their population. In fact, the report, authored by Dr. Jodie Schafer of CPAR, found that each state touching our border offered higher rates of entrepreneurship than ours.

And in terms of growth in entrepreneurship, the numbers aren’t much better. Nebraska’s highest rate of entrepreneurship was back in 1998, more than two decades ago. Until a substantial rebound in 2021, the number of new businesses was stagnant from 2017-2019, with a significant drop in 2020 due to COVID.

Entrepreneurship in Nebraska outlines several reasons for these numbers: challenges with building a talent pipeline, a culture of risk-aversion and a disconnected support system within the entrepreneurship ecosystem are a few of the issues cited, among others. The pandemic has contributed to additional pressures that business owners are still seeing today: supply chain challenges, inflation and the rising cost of inputs and a low unemployment rate that makes it difficult to hire and retain staff.

But despite these challenges, entrepreneurs continue to drive our state forward. In 2021, Nebraskans opened and grew businesses in every sector and every region of the state. NBDC, which provides one-on-one business consulting services at no charge to Nebraskans, served 1,871 clients, leading to an economic impact of $524.4 million and 883 jobs created or saved.

According to the SBA, as of December 2021, over 99% of all businesses in the State of Nebraska were considered small businesses. They employ almost 50% of workers in our state. Most of these employers are in the 1-19 employee range. This allows them to be more flexible and able to react to challenges more easily when times get tough. To aid these entrepreneurs and small businesses, the SBA has engaged resource partners throughout the state to help as business start and grow. Assistance is provided through the Nebraska Business Development Centers, the Women’s Business Centers, and SCORE just to name a few.

Nebraska can become a place where entrepreneurs thrive — a state that becomes a destination for those seeking to build something new. But it will take hard work, creative solutions, and constant vigilance against that ever-present enemy of “that’s the way we’ve always done it.” We will need to increase the talent pool by intentionally funding opportunities for a more diverse set of entrepreneurs than ever before. We will need to continue developing resources, improving outreach and strengthening ties between support organizations who provide critical guidance to would-be entrepreneurs. And we will need to widely support and celebrate entrepreneurship as the best avenue for solving some of the largest scientific, economic and technological challenges we face.

We ask for your continued support of small business and entrepreneurship, not just during National Small Business Week, but every day of the year. Through entrepreneurship, Nebraska will grow, thrive and offer a rich economy and vibrant communities for many generations to come.

Catherine Lang is the state director of the Nebraska Business Development Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Tim Mittan is Nebraska district director at U.S. Small Business Administration. This article reflects the views of the authors and is not necessarily representative of the views of UNO.