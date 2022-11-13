 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MIDLANDS VOICES

Midlands Voices: Support Nebraska’s children and become a child and family services specialist

  • 0
In December 2021, the Department of Health and Human Services made the decision to transition child case management responsibilities in the Eastern Service Area from St. Francis Ministries back to DHHS. Last June, all cases were successfully and safely transferred. This transition marked the end of several years of services to Nebraska’s children that did not meet our children’s needs.

We understood there would be many challenges in this transition, and we have much more work to do; however, since the contract ended with St. Francis Ministries just four months ago, DHHS has taken significant strides in laying the groundwork for successful child case management operations.

As readers of this publication surely remember, a shortage of caseworkers in the ESA was an ongoing and reoccurring problem in the region for years. Today, DHHS has begun to reverse that trend. In addition to St. Francis staff hired during the transition, we have been able to hire an additional 138 new caseworkers to support the important work done on behalf of children and families in the ESA.

In fact, as of October 2022, there were only 20 caseworker vacancies in the ESA out of a total of 210 positions. Compare that to 79 vacant positions in March of 2022, and it’s clear that DHHS has made significant strides in addressing the state’s caseworker shortage.

The job of a caseworker is extremely rewarding, but it can be very challenging. This is why it is imperative that all new caseworkers have the proper support and training before working in the field. The process of training top-quality caseworkers who understand the complex needs of individual children and families takes time and resources. DHHS is focused on training high-quality caseworkers dedicated to the needs of children and families.

These new hires put DHHS on the road to becoming caseload compliant. As of September 2022, 41.5% of caseworkers in the ESA complied with caseload standards, compared to only 36% in compliance in April of 2022. While staffing ratios must continue improving, we are making progress and will continue to focus on hiring this important team.

The transition of the ESA back to DHHS is also resulting in more efficiencies. In 2021, DHHS paid St. Francis on average $1.93 million each month for administrative costs. In fact, the monthly payment had grown to $2.3 million in December 2021 alone. This year, DHHS‘s administrative expenses have averaged $1.68 million per month, a $250,000 reduction on average per month.

While DHHS has seen an increase in overtime from December 2021 through September of 2022 at a rate of 16% per full time employee, we fully expect this number to decrease as progress is made in the hiring and training of new caseworkers.

Children and families face unique needs, and this work is critical to the safety of children. We have focused efforts into hiring and supporting our team conducting this complex work. They are making a tremendous difference in the lives of children and families. The transition of the cases to DHHS has been well planned and implemented.

Yet, this completion of the transition from St. Francis to DHHS is only four months old and is still in its infancy. It will take time to invest in the infrastructure and organization necessary to be successful. While we have more work to do, we are also proud of the progress made thus far and proud of the work of our child welfare teammates in Omaha and across Nebraska. We are committed to supporting Nebraska’s children most in need.

DHHS encourages Nebraskans to consider a career as a child and family services specialist. You can learn more about available openings and apply here: statejobs.nebraska.gov.

Dannette R. Smith is the CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Stephanie Beasley is the director DHHS’ Children and Family Services Division.

