Midlands Voices: Tailor supports to meet the needs of Midwest's rural prosecutors

Rural offices face problems similar to those in larger jurisdictions but lack adequate resources to confront them. At the same time, they have their own unique challenges. One consequence of fewer resources is the inability from both a staffing and financial perspective to send managers and attorneys to multi-day national training courses. These prosecutors deserve the education and mentorship that accompanies live training courses in order to best serve their communities and their careers.

But when you have three people in your office and one wants to attend a training, who is going to take care of the domestic violence call, the homicide, or the individual suffering from a substance use disorder? And for those who are able to travel, these large national conferences fail to offer the detailed information needed to make the trip worthwhile for local taxpayers. For a one-person office, we often hear the same message when they attend a big national conference: “It was fine. A couple of the sessions were interesting. I’m not sure what a professor from (insert university) knows about my jurisdiction. The sessions lacked information that helps me. How am I supposed to implement what a large city did?”