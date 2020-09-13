Midlands Voices: Tailor supports to meet the needs of Midwest's rural prosecutors

Prosecutors use a variety of tools to advocate on behalf of victims and seek justice for their communities: Transparency and accountability to enhance trust building. Data to inform prosecutorial decision-making for a more efficient and fair criminal justice system. Increased diversion as an alternative to incarceration. All laudable goals that each deserve more discussion. To achieve these goals in rural communities across the country, prosecutors must be equipped with practical, implementable solutions to criminal justice challenges tailored to their community needs. And it has to be done with limited personnel and resources. Easy, right?
We know what you’re thinking — what constitutes a rural jurisdiction? The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines rural as “of or relating to the country, country people or life, or agriculture”. Not great. National Geographic defines a rural area as “an open swath of land that has few homes or other buildings, and not very many people” and where the “population density is very low”. Getting warmer.
We are talking specifically about prosecutors’ offices with minimal attorneys and support staff, little resources, services, technology or infrastructure to address community needs. In Iowa, 31 counties have only an elected county attorney to run the office, 37 counties have a county attorney and one assistant prosecutor, and 31 counties have more than one assistant prosecutor. In 29 Iowa counties, the county attorney serves part-time.
Rural offices face problems similar to those in larger jurisdictions but lack adequate resources to confront them. At the same time, they have their own unique challenges. One consequence of fewer resources is the inability from both a staffing and financial perspective to send managers and attorneys to multi-day national training courses. These prosecutors deserve the education and mentorship that accompanies live training courses in order to best serve their communities and their careers.
But when you have three people in your office and one wants to attend a training, who is going to take care of the domestic violence call, the homicide, or the individual suffering from a substance use disorder? And for those who are able to travel, these large national conferences fail to offer the detailed information needed to make the trip worthwhile for local taxpayers. For a one-person office, we often hear the same message when they attend a big national conference: “It was fine. A couple of the sessions were interesting. I’m not sure what a professor from (insert university) knows about my jurisdiction. The sessions lacked information that helps me. How am I supposed to implement what a large city did?”
What we these jurisdictions need are practical solutions for main street — not ivory tower ideals. At the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA), we recognize the unique challenges faced by smaller, more rural jurisdictions and last year launched a rural prosecution initiative to listen and gather ideas from the field to better inform our work. We found that these jurisdictions simply want some of the basics such as:
- A checklist for developing and implementing a diversion program.
- A list of subject-matter experts on a range of topics where they can come
- to
- the rural jurisdiction, not the other way around.
- Resources for technology platforms and infrastructure.
- Strategies for recruitment and retention of prosecutors (entry-level salaries and student loan debt are tough enough, but getting talent to move and practice in a rural area is an even greater challenge).
- Strategies for handling difficult situations (ethics comes into play here) such as prosecuting a friend’s family member or someone whom everyone knows in town.
- Customizable training and resources that fit the needs of the community.
- Resources on substance use, mental health and broader behavioral health disorders.
It’s easy to get caught up in what the major cities around the country are doing. They provide innovative programming, cutting-edge technology and exciting new practices to keep their communities safe. This work is important, too, and we shouldn’t lose sight of the advances these jurisdictions have made to improve the criminal justice system. However, we cannot ignore the smaller jurisdictions or assume that what works in one location will work in another. It doesn’t. Plain and simple.
We have to meet these smaller jurisdictions where they are and provide prosecutors with the training, technical assistance and resources to help them make their own, important progress in the field of prosecution. If we don’t, we have failed them, their communities and the individuals that come into contact with the criminal justice system.
Matt Wilber is Pottawattamie County attorney and Nelson O. Bunn Jr. is executive director of the National District Attorneys Association.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!