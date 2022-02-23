Midlands Voices: Tailored education could reduce risks of cancer for Nebraskans

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly half of all cancer diagnoses and almost half of all deaths from cancer are preventable. The statistics are striking, but as the great Dr. Irving Selikoff said, “statistics are merely numbers with the tears wiped away.”

So how can we reach a goal to turn such statistics from tears into cancer victories? Education is the key.

According to the ACS, lung, colorectal and breast cancers are the top three cancer killers in the U.S., accounting for 1,240 deaths in Nebraska this year. In Nebraska, pancreatic cancer replaces breast cancer as the third most common cause of cancer deaths. We could reduce incidences of all cancers if we just did what we already know to do — limit sun and UV light exposure, avoid tobacco products, limit alcohol consumption, be active, eat healthily, maintain a healthy weight, get anti-cancer vaccines, undergo cancer screening, know your family history and embrace preventative health care.

Sounds great, but do you know what these recommendations mean? How much alcohol is OK? What is a healthy weight for me? What is a healthy, anti-cancer diet? What is an anti-cancer vaccine? What is important about family history?

How can we best answer these questions to achieve this preventable cancer goal for Nebraskans? Education tailored to a community’s needs is critical.

Nebraska has many unique determinants of cancer care, including our large rural population (34%), scattered over 67 of our 93 counties. In the case of colorectal cancer, we know that variables within this distribution lead to disparities in early diagnosis with rural areas diagnosed at a later stage than some urban areas. Similar disparities likely exist with other cancers.

Just as there are rural-urban disparities, Nebraska has many disparities based on race, ethnicity, refugee status, household income, poverty and level of education.

Each of Nebraska’s communities, individually, are best equipped to understand and implement strategies to answer these questions, delivered by a trusted peer in a way that will be accepted and understood in that community.

A Nebraska-based organization consisting of health care professionals, survivors, caregivers, individuals and public and private organizations with the ability to develop and execute available resources would be of invaluable assistance in building the trust and long-term, sustainable partnerships necessary to accomplish our goal.

State Sen. Robert Hilkemann introduced LB 1230 to provide funding for a nonprofit organization to work toward these education goals. Grassroots input from each of our 93 counties would feed a neutral, diversely governed, Nebraska-based organization working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to build on the foundation provided by the CDC’s Comprehensive Cancer Control Program. This, along with support from national, regional and local partners, leverages the best opportunity to coordinate services, prevent duplication, and utilize the approach a local community needs to reach its unique populations.

History has shown effective public education and policy initiatives have achieved some of the most significant reductions in cancer morbidity and mortality. For example, education and policy helped reduce cigarette smoking rates among U.S. adults by 67% from 1965 to 2019.

If we do nothing more, there will be just over 11,000 new cancer diagnoses and more than 3,500 cancer deaths in Nebraska this year. With 108,000 cancer survivors, Nebraska has shown good progress in reducing cancer incidence and increasing survival. However, there is more work to be done to meet the needs of all Nebraskans. Knowledge is power.

During National Cancer Prevention Month, my colleagues and I pledge to continue to raise our voices in favor of tailored education on cancer prevention. Additionally, I encourage Nebraskans to spend time speaking with their health care providers about what they can do now to reduce personal risks for cancer.

Dr. Alan Thorson is the chair of the Nebraska Cancer Coalition, a statewide, non-profit organization of more than 200 organizations comprised of local health departments, cancer centers, medical associations, health systems and individual medical providers.