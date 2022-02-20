Midlands Voices: Taking the urban-rural disparity out of cancer detection

Even though rural Americans have similar rates of cancer compared to those who live in cities and suburbs, they are more likely to die from it. Luckily, there are new cancer detection tools on the horizon that hold incredible promise — especially for those living in rural communities.

A group of scientists working with Mayo Clinic recently debuted results from a groundbreaking study using multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests that can detect dozens of cancers, including many that otherwise lack early detection capabilities. Even if a patient is asymptomatic, these tests can alert a medical provider to the presence of cancer and enable the start of early treatment.

This is vitally important because we know that the five-year survival rate for cancers when they are detected early is extremely high. When it is not found early, treatments — no matter how advanced — tend to be less effective.

Delivering preventive screening services to rural parts of our state remains difficult, current trends for rural cancer detection, such as breast cancer, show that rural women tend to be diagnosed at much later stages of the disease. Nebraska ranks in the bottom half of the nation in terms of the percentage of citizens who receive some of the common and very important cancer screening exams.

One reason for this comparably high mortality rate in rural areas is a lack of access to health services. For individuals living in our smallest communities, it can be a lengthy drive to a rural hospital for a mammogram or colonoscopy. As a result, many people simply can’t make the trip. That is where exciting new tools, such as MCED tests, could help make a difference. Making these tests accessible once approved by the FDA will be critical for many Nebraskans.

Better access to MCED screening technologies will be particularly important for those with the greatest likelihood of developing cancer. Because cancer rates are higher for those in their retirement years, it is essential that Medicare be able to provide coverage for this new screening. This requires an act of Congress.

The current laws governing Medicare don’t allow for timely coverage of new preventive care technologies, but a bipartisan group in Congress — including Nebraska’s U.S. Reps. Adrian Smith and Don Bacon — has authored the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act, which would bypass a byzantine bureaucracy in cancer screening by crafting a pathway to give seniors and their doctors access to these technologies upon FDA approval. We are joining with the cancer community stakeholders in Nebraska and across the country to urge Congress to pass this legislation swiftly.

Living a rural lifestyle should not bring with it a greater cancer burden. With the aid of science and, hopefully, the wise decisions of lawmakers, we can improve the health of the state and help bring more cancer detection to the most rural sections of Nebraska.

Jed Hansen is the executive director of the Nebraska Rural Health Association.