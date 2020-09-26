Midlands Voices: Tax policy isn't simple for Nebraska conservation easements

Section VI F of its policies reads:

“The Nebraska Environmental Trust recognizes the importance of maintaining the property tax base to local communities. All government grantees are required to pay taxes or payments-in-lieu of taxes in accordance with applicable state or federal laws on real property acquired with Trust funding. All private grantees, for-profit or non-profit, are required to pay property taxes on real property acquired with Trust funding in full in perpetuity.

Grants issued for the purpose of acquiring title to real property to a grantee(s) which does not have the statutory ability to pay property taxes shall be accompanied by a one-time payment to the count(ies) affected. The payment shall be 15 (fifteen) times the amount of total property tax due in the last calendar year, less the levy amount which would have been due the grantee(s).”

The policy assures that real property taxes will be paid to the extent allowed by law or that in lieu of tax, payments will be made. If the governor wants to remove real property tax exemptions to provide property tax relief, that is another discussion apart from the responsible actions of the Trust.