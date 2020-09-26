Midlands Voices: Tax policy isn't simple for Nebraska conservation easements

In June despite strong public opposition, the Board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust removed funding from grants to Ducks Unlimited, City of Lincoln, and the Nebraska Land Trust, and diverted the funding to a grant proposed by a for-profit company and a state agency for the purchase of pumps mixing ethanol with gasoline for sale at filling stations.
The governor supported the change as an action promoting economic development. Criticism of the board’s action has continued for a variety of reasons, one of which is that the board may have made a decision to deny funding to all grants supporting, in whole or part, the acquisition of conservation easements.
Now the governor has made a blanket claim that conservation easements remove real property from tax rolls and thereby impede efforts to provide property tax relief, implying that grants affecting real property interests should not be funded.
If the first rationale for the board’s action, economic development, was thin the second, promoting property tax relief, is even thinner. Conservation easements are treated, for tax purposes, like any other interest in real property. The rules for exemption of real property from taxation are complicated. The rules are part constitutional and part statutory.
The property owner has to meet various qualifications and then the way real property is used has to meet various qualifications. Even if an interest in real property is exempt, in lieu of tax payments may be required. Recognizing that some grants might result in real property being taken off the tax rolls, the Trust has adopted a policy that assures taxes are paid on any interest in real property acquired with Trust funding.
Section VI F of its policies reads:
“The Nebraska Environmental Trust recognizes the importance of maintaining the property tax base to local communities. All government grantees are required to pay taxes or payments-in-lieu of taxes in accordance with applicable state or federal laws on real property acquired with Trust funding. All private grantees, for-profit or non-profit, are required to pay property taxes on real property acquired with Trust funding in full in perpetuity.
Grants issued for the purpose of acquiring title to real property to a grantee(s) which does not have the statutory ability to pay property taxes shall be accompanied by a one-time payment to the count(ies) affected. The payment shall be 15 (fifteen) times the amount of total property tax due in the last calendar year, less the levy amount which would have been due the grantee(s).”
The policy assures that real property taxes will be paid to the extent allowed by law or that in lieu of tax, payments will be made. If the governor wants to remove real property tax exemptions to provide property tax relief, that is another discussion apart from the responsible actions of the Trust.
I served on the Revenue Committee of Nebraska’s Legislature from 1992 to 2002 and was chair of the committee from 1998 to 2002. I was also a member of the Tax Equalization and Review Commission from 2002 to 2010 and chaired that Commission from 2006 to 2010. While I was in the Legislature, we worked hard to find ways to provide property tax relief, but the issue is still with us. I hope the Legislature and governor find a way to provide property tax relief, but diverting money from a few grants made by the Nebraska Environmental Trust for projects that would have kept property subject to tax or would have caused payment to be made in lieu of taxes won’t do it.
Bob Wickersham, a Chadron resident, is a former state senator and chairman of the state Tax Equalization and Review Commission.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!