Midlands Voices: Tax reform for Nebraska? Yes, but don't trot out these tired ideas

It stood out like a sore thumb when I tuned into the recent online announcement of Blueprint Nebraska’s tax plan:
Four older, wealthy white men — including the CEO of a major corporation who makes about $17 million a year — saying the key to attracting and retaining young talent in our state is cutting taxes, which largely benefits, well, older, wealthy, white men.
A look at the Blueprint Nebraska website shows the organization is focused on building strength on a wide variety of fronts including agriculture, education, health care, entrepreneurship, housing, workforce and several others. Each of the focus areas — which yes, also includes taxes — has its own council made up of an impressive roster of Nebraskans who have vital insight and expertise that can be leveraged to create a sound economic roadmap.
But after more than three years of industry council meetings and discussions about strategies in all of these focus areas, I was underwhelmed and disappointed to see the first big push from Blueprint was one I watch come up in the Legislature nearly every year — income tax cuts, which largely benefit older, wealthy, white guys. The plan would also eliminate Nebraska’s inheritance tax, which, again, largely benefits the families of older, wealthy white guys.
To be fair, the Blueprint plan does call for the state to get rid of a bunch of sales tax exemptions to help offset the state revenue losses the tax cuts would create. It also would nix some income tax deductions that folks can currently take, which also would offset lost revenue.
But there are a couple important things to keep in mind here. Expanding the sales tax by eliminating deductions is hard on low- and middle-income Nebraskans who give up more of their paychecks in sales taxes than do wealthier residents. Also, getting rid of sales tax exemptions — as well as the income tax deductions — is politically very difficult to do. Whenever talk begins of eliminating exemptions and deductions, lawmakers face intense pressure from constituents who, for good reasons in many cases, don’t want to see various exemptions eliminated.
For example, one of the exemptions Blueprint recommends axing is one for the sale of prescription drugs. I vehemently oppose taxing prescription drug sales to offset income tax cuts. A closer look at the plan reveals several other items that I would also vehemently oppose because they would make life harder for everyday Nebraskans.
The fact is, I share the stated goal of Blueprint Nebraska to grow our state and our economy and to attract and retain talent, particularly those in the 18-to-34 demographic who will drive our state’s economic ship for decades.
The 18-to-34-year-olds I talk to, though, aren’t going to stay in Nebraska because we cut taxes for the wealthy. In fact, most hardly mention taxes at all. But most often I hear about the need for good schools, good jobs, safe communities, strong health care systems as well as having lots of fun and interesting stuff to do with their friends and families.
For the good of our state, it’s important that we come up with powerful, inspiring and even fun ideas to bring people here and keep them here. And a look at the Blueprint website reveals a roster full of impressive Nebraskans who no doubt have an abundance of inspiring and fun ideas that can help us leverage what is great about our state to create a vibrant future.
But marching out tired old tropes like tax cuts for the wealthy simply isn’t going to cut it. Moving forward, I encourage Blueprint to tap into its formidable team and come back with ideas that truly capture the hearts and minds of the rest of us — ideas that we will be excited to get behind to help realize the great future we Nebraskans are so wonderfully capable of creating.
Carol Blood, a Bellevue resident, represents District 3 in the Nebraska Legislature.