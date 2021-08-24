Midlands Voices: Tax reform for Nebraska? Yes, but don't trot out these tired ideas

But there are a couple important things to keep in mind here. Expanding the sales tax by eliminating deductions is hard on low- and middle-income Nebraskans who give up more of their paychecks in sales taxes than do wealthier residents. Also, getting rid of sales tax exemptions — as well as the income tax deductions — is politically very difficult to do. Whenever talk begins of eliminating exemptions and deductions, lawmakers face intense pressure from constituents who, for good reasons in many cases, don’t want to see various exemptions eliminated.

For example, one of the exemptions Blueprint recommends axing is one for the sale of prescription drugs. I vehemently oppose taxing prescription drug sales to offset income tax cuts. A closer look at the plan reveals several other items that I would also vehemently oppose because they would make life harder for everyday Nebraskans.

The fact is, I share the stated goal of Blueprint Nebraska to grow our state and our economy and to attract and retain talent, particularly those in the 18-to-34 demographic who will drive our state’s economic ship for decades.