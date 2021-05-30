Midlands Voices: Taxes, broadband, provider rates among Legislature's key actions

The Legislature now heads into a critical interim, the first interim after the pandemic-interrupted 2020. Bigger challenges — and opportunities — lie ahead. The competition around the country for workers, for talent, and for capital is fierce. We are in the middle of a disruptive time in which we are rethinking everything from how we work to how we fulfill our supply chains.

Senators will work to meet these challenges and seize opportunities. My colleagues are set to tackle tough issues like major tax reform, K-12 education funding, and how to grow our state. We will be looking for win-win-win opportunities, such as the forward-thinking STAR WARS Committee, designed to focus on our abundant natural resources to both preserve our natural inheritance while finding game-changing opportunities for tourism and recreation around the state.

Amidst it all, the impact of term limits looms. We will lose a large set of experienced and thoughtful senators at the end of 2022 as well as an experienced governor who has led on a number of issues, including on military retirement tax cuts and broadband this session. The urgency to act is now. And the 107th Legislature stands ready to lead.

Mike Hilgers is the speaker of the Nebraska Legislature. A Lincoln resident, he represents District 21.