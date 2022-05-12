Midlands Voices: Teens call out Warren Buffett, Berkshire to step up on climate action

Most adults think of teenagers as unproductive: brainlessly scrolling through social media for hours at a time. Instead, we spent one of our Saturdays at the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting in Omaha.

We wanted to ask Warren Buffett about his lack of urgency to shut down coal plants owned by Berkshire Hathaway. The desperate need for radical climate action feels personal, yet Mr. Buffett doesn’t seem to care about our climate future — the future the two of us are going to inherit.

We shouldn’t have even been at that meeting, we should’ve been at home in Des Moines, hanging out with our friends like normal teenagers. We canceled those plans to attend an investment meeting because we saw it as one of our last chances to salvage what’s left of our futures.

Our perspective is constantly dismissed by adults, or worse, we’re accused of being a mouthpiece of the radical left, as if we’re unable to understand the science or the stakes on our own. These claims are ridiculous because, while the adults sit back and idolize every word Mr. Buffett says, young people across the country are fighting for all of our futures and for the science we know to be true. We are supposed to be children and yet it felt like we were the responsible people at that meeting. They preached about how they wanted to make Berkshire a safer investment that would eliminate any risk to the company’s future, all while they simultaneously pump 189 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, harming the people and planet the company relies on and claims to serve.

While shareholders like Mr. Buffett are fueling the climate crisis through massive polluting companies , youth and marginalized communities are the ones facing the consequences. We’ve been forced to grow up too fast by these companies, which have robbed us of both our childhoods and futures. We get no carefree days, no time off and no breaks, because we can’t take the stability of our future for granted. Not without a fight.

Mr. Buffett had no problem answering ridiculous questions like, “Where will all of our money go if there’s a nuclear war?” and spoke at length about the creation of the atomic bomb and Cuban Missile Crisis. We were stunned. What about the climate crisis? It’s not hypothetical. The very real crisis that has the potential to become irreversible, that Berkshire Hathaway is directly contributing to? And unlike nuclear war, atomic bombs and the Cuban Missile Crisis, Berkshire could actually be doing a lot to protect climate futures.

It was one of the most frustrating events either of us has experienced. To have the opportunity to ask Mr. Buffett a question is fairly rare, we figured there was a 1-in-1,000 chance our question would get selected. Yet against all odds, our question was drawn to be asked later in the day. However, Mr. Buffett never answered our question. They only got through 30 of the 60 due to long-winded, off-topic responses from Mr. Buffett.

So with that, here is our question: “With enough investment in wind and renewables to soon meet Iowa’s energy needs, why hasn’t Berkshire Energy invested in our futures by making adequate retirement plans for your coal plants, which are currently Iowa’s biggest polluter and will continue to be until you finally retire them in 2049 — when we’re both middle-aged?”

Berkshire Hathaway has the opportunity and power to phase out their coal plants by 2030 and invest more in renewable energy and storage, rather than lobbying against it. Even though time was cut short and we weren’t able to get this question answered at the meeting, we’ll be back next year.

No matter how frequently young people plead for action, nothing can change until politicians and billionaires start treating climate change like the existential crisis it is. Young people have the voices, but we lack the resources, respect from elders and power to create swift change. The adults at the meeting do. They need to grow up, like us youth have been forced to do, and start acting like adults.

Hannah Hayes is a climate activist and sophomore at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Des Moines. Lillian Hill is an eighth grade youth climate activist in Johnston, Iowa.