Midlands Voices: Terrorism on 9/11, terrorism in the present day

That inflection point, for me growing up, was ancient history. Kennedy could have been George Washington. Those Kennedy memories sounded quaint and irrelevant, part of the fun-house mirror of time: It is warped for a young person looking at a big future when any history is just that: History.

I think about Kennedy now as we marked a somber 9/11 anniversary. Two wars, now drawn to a foreboding close. The body of an Omaha Marine, who was just 3 when the towers fell, returning home, a reverberation from the terrorist attack in 2001. Hundreds of fleeing Afghans coming to Omaha, another reverberation. A scarily divided, distrustful American public. The terrorist attack this year was at the U.S. Capitol. The perpetrators, fellow Americans. The word “terrorism” is often now preceded by the word “domestic.” The word “information” is often now preceded by the prefix: “mis.”

In history’s zigzag, the question of what the future holds remains open. That fact offers some hope. What will happen in the next 20 years? How will Sept. 11, 2041, look? What will we have learned from mistakes?

Recently, Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, shared what he learned when treating first responders at Ground Zero. When tragic events happen, we are confronted with a choice, he said. Turn away. Or run toward.