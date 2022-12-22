Midlands Voices: The Afghan Adjustment Act honors the sacrifices of our veterans and allies

In August 2021, when the U.S. military withdrawal in Afghanistan was imminent, tens of thousands of at-risk Afghans associated with the U.S. were evacuated under Operation Allies Welcome to escape retaliation from the Taliban regime.

Over 70,000 of those Afghan evacuees have been granted entry to the U.S. and temporary legal status under humanitarian parole. Seven hundred of those evacuees have been relocated to Nebraska. The good life in Nebraska — as well as in other parts of the U.S. — is not permanent for Afghan evacuees who came to this country under humanitarian parole. They need government support in the form of the Afghan Adjustment Act to provide a clear pathway to lawful permanent residency and a right to work.

My home of Omaha, Nebraska, has a rich immigrant history of individuals and families who immigrated to America, made a better life for themselves and enriched American society. The neighborhoods, houses of worship and cuisines in the metro showcase the ethnic diversity of my city and enrich the area. Among the several ethnicities and nationalities found in Omaha is Afghan. Immigrants from Afghanistan may be the newest neighbors in Omaha, but their origin story is similar to other immigrants to our city: escaping the dangers of a terrible regime to ensure their freedoms and dreams in the United States.

For over 20 years, many Afghans supported Americans and the U.S. government fighting the war in Afghanistan. Afghan allies worked alongside and gave aid to our military and civilian personnel as interpreters, translators, cultural advisers and diplomatic staffers. Our allies risked so much alongside our troops to help secure freedoms and democracy in their native country. Now, they need our assistance to secure their residency and authorization to work in the U.S.

Humanitarian parole is authorization for evacuees to stay in the U.S. for only two years and does not offer a clear or direct path to permanent residence or U.S. citizenship. In order to remain in the U.S., parolees would need to apply for permanent residency through the asylum process or the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) process. Unfortunately, the applications in the SIV program and the asylum process are severely backlogged and the immigration courts are overburdened. These pathways to permanent residency and possible U.S. citizenship are ineffective due to the strain of thousands of applicants.

To help save government resources and allow us to fulfill our humanitarian and military obligation to our evacuated Afghan allies, Congress needs to pass the bipartisan bill known as the Afghan Adjustment Act (AAA). The AAA will ensure eligible parolees have been vetted and screened, allow them to apply for permanent residence, and be provided the same legal status and benefits as those in the refugee resettlement program. The AAA will not add to the backlog of applicants in the asylum process but will save time, money, and resources.

Similar legislation in our recent history has been passed to allow parolees to adjust to lawful permanent residence status. The Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966 provided permanent residence and work authorization for millions of Cubans who fled the Castro regime. The Indochina Migration and Refugee Assistance Act of 1975 supplied hundreds of millions of dollars to resettle Southeast Asian refugees in the U.S. under humanitarian parole.

An amendment in 1975 granted eligible parolees an expedited pathway to lawful permanent residence. Ethnic Kurd Iraqis seeking asylum were given the means to lawful permanent residence status under certain prerequisites in the Omnibus Appropriations Act in 1999. Later, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2008 offered another expedited pathway to permanent residency for qualifying Iraqis who served with U.S. forces. It is America’s moral obligation to protect our Afghan allies and show our indebted appreciation for their support during the Afghan war by providing them a path to lawful permanent residency and a right to work. Passing the Afghan Adjustment Act will honor the sacrifices of our veterans and allies, fulfill our moral and humanitarian duty, and allow more at-risk Afghans to escape from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Let’s provide these Afghan families with a new, safe, permanent home in America where they can meaningfully contribute to our society.