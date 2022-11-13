Midlands Voices: The Child Tax Credit plan and economic security for Nebraska families

Ask Nebraskans, and many will make it clear that the economic status quo isn’t working for them. Recent polling shows that Nebraskans living in rural parts of the state have a poor outlook on their financial future. Specifically, over 6 in 10 respondents with household incomes under $40,000, and 43% of respondents overall, believe that their financial situation will soon worsen.

With such negative perspectives on the economy and their place in it, parents in Nebraska are facing increasingly uncertain conditions for raising their children. No Nebraskan, and no American for that matter, should have to suffer such insecurity. We must rise above current economic trends and foster better conditions in which to raise a healthy and prosperous family.

The strengthened Child Tax Credit offered by Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Steve Daines (R-MT) and Richard Burr (R-NC), provides an excellent start.

Tackling the heightened insecurity plaguing families in Nebraska and across the nation can take many forms. For example, simply signaling to young adults that their aspirations to raise a family will be supported at all levels is vitally important.

As a society, we should make it abundantly clear that families are valued. The Romney plan importantly does this, allowing expecting mothers to receive the credit. In this way, an enhanced CTC could actively encourage families every step of the way. This is the kind of policy approach that should be championed by proponents of the family, such as Nebraska’s own U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.

While the psychological aspect of the policy is important, the enhanced CTC is not only a symbolic gesture to signal support. This policy carries with it concrete advantages for families and the economy. With families keeping more of their hard-earned money, they will experience less of a squeeze at the hands of the IRS.

Such breathing room is a necessity these days, as inflation decimates Americans’ finances and narrows their choices when it comes to nutrition, education, and every other necessity.

Rather than yet another government program encumbered by bureaucracy, what Americans require now to weather these troubled economic times is simply more of their own money. Parents know better than any government agency what their children need and, with their own dollars, they can most effectively fulfill these needs. Updating the CTC would then increase parents’ power to take control in their decision-making for their families.

Keeping money in parents’ pockets would also benefit the broader economy. For example, financially strengthened through an enhanced CTC, parents will have more money to spend at local businesses, or on other local services relevant for their children such as babysitting. What’s more, this policy promotes work and employment through an income requirement.

Some industries in Nebraska are still struggling to regain employees after the pandemic, in part because of labor shortages, and are in desperate need of new hires. The Republican CTC proposal signals to parents that there are direct benefits that come with remaining in the workforce and that, with more money at their disposal for childcare, going back to work can be a reality. A single policy that can both incentivize work and at the same time give adults the flexibility to work is something we should all rally around.

Strong families don’t happen by accident. Successfully raising a child in today’s world takes hard work not only on the part of the parents but also the broader community. In that context, it is easy to see why support for this Republican CTC proposal is so important.

We need to come together to embrace positive change and make it easier for American families to succeed. Parents can only do so much on their own before broader circumstances get in their way. Hard work at the national level needs to be done to remove these barriers. That is why I support Sen. Romney’s efforts to implement a strengthened CTC, and call on Nebraska’s leaders, including Sen. Fischer, to back the proposal as well.

This is critical for Nebraskans, for Americans, and for the parents that need it most.