Midlands Voices: The conversation about child abuse and neglect isn’t over

I would personally like to say thank you to everyone who supported Project Harmony by elevating child abuse and neglect awareness.

Whether you volunteered, advocated, shared our messages, planted pinwheels, wore blue, turned your lights blue, took the pledge, donated or sponsored our Speaking of Children Luncheon and Conference, you helped us keep the conversation at the forefront and raise funds for key service areas supporting children and families impacted by abuse.

I would also like to thank our dedicated network of professionals and agencies in the Omaha area that are committed to protecting the physical health, as well as the mental health, of our children and families of this great community. We cannot do this work alone.

Every April provides us with an opportunity to learn more about child abuse prevention and have a more watchful eye on the children around us. However, child abuse and neglect should not be a once-a-year conversation. Initiating change requires commitment. To accomplish effective change, all must devote a sustained effort to the process through continued conversation all year round.

To Report Child Abuse Nebraska: 800-652-1999 Iowa: 800-362-2178

As an adult, talking to children about sexual abuse, or abuse in general, can be intimidating. In today’s world, media is everywhere — on our TVs, our phones, on the radio to and from school — and as events are discussed in the news, it creates a perfect opportunity to discuss child sexual abuse with our children.

Brave survivors have inspired us, standing up with loud voices and their testimonies of abuse and healing. It is important to realize that although these survivors are athletes, actors and actresses, and even grown adults — child sexual abuse is not one particular organization or affiliation’s issue nor is it a thing of the past.

So how do you start the conversation?

Below are a few examples to begin the conversation.

Talk about body parts. Use correct names for body parts, and teach which parts are “private.”

Set good boundaries and talk about them. Respect a child’s right to say “no” when they do not want to be touched, including giving hugs and kisses even to family members. Setting good boundaries applies to both in-person and online interactions.

Discuss what to do if someone breaks the rules. Identify more than one adult a child could talk to.

Communicate the importance of not keeping secrets. Talk to your child about the difference between a surprise and a secret and teach your child not to keep secrets from you.

Model open, calm communication. We all get emotional or angry sometimes, but by modeling self-calming techniques, you can show that you are a safe person to talk to about difficult topics.

Have these conversations early and often. Show your child that no topic is off-limits and that they will not get in trouble if they come to you with a concern.

It is never too early to talk to your children about body safety and boundaries. Remember to keep an open dialogue and listen to your child’s concerns and questions. Most importantly, make sure your children understand that no matter what has happened, they can share with you without fear of being blamed or punished. They can trust you to help them and provide them with the appropriate support needed.

And, as a reminder, In the state of Nebraska, we are all mandatory reporters. Contact your local law enforcement or the child abuse hotline if you suspect a child has been abused or neglected. You will never regret making the call, but you could end up regretting it if you don’t.

Together, we can end child abuse.

Gene Klein, LCSW, is the executive director of Project Harmony.