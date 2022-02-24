 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Midlands Voices: The economic case for why Nebraska needs abortion access

  • 0

In January, 20 Nebraska lawmakers commemorated the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says the Constitution protects a pregnant person’s freedom to choose abortion care, by introducing LB 781. It’s a bill to ban all abortions in the state after just six weeks, before most women even know they’re pregnant.

Nebraska policymakers will also likely ban all abortions if Roe is overturned later this year by attempting to pass a trigger ban (LB 933), also introduced this year.

A recent poll showed that 50% of Nebraskans say abortion should be legal, which indicates that anti-choice legislation goes against at least half of residents’ beliefs. In addition to having laws reflect what residents want, there’s an economic imperative for allowing access to abortions.

Most of us have heard about how the pandemic disproportionately impacted women in the workforce. A staggering 4.2 million women across the country had to leave the workforce — a full million more women than men — setting women’s labor force participation back more than 30 years. That was because of two key factors: First, unlike previous recessions, this one had layoffs in sectors that were more likely to employ women.

People are also reading…

In addition, women have had disproportionate caretaking responsibilities while schools, day cares and senior centers were closed. Research suggests that women’s employment will not recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024, and even “recovering” to that level means Nebraska women being paid just 78% of what men are paid with an even bigger wage gap for women of color and LGBTQ individuals.

As someone who tracks women’s economic mobility, we also know that forcing pregnancy and childbirth traps women and their families in generations of poverty. Even if a woman who is denied an abortion then places the baby for adoption, she still has a massive labor and delivery hospital bill to contend with, which in Nebraska averages $8,805.

Abortion bans, which force women to give birth or have an unsafe abortion, can be emotionally traumatic, financially ruinous and physically dangerous. The U.S. has the highest maternal death rate of the world’s developed nations, a frightening number that has actually been increasing over the last 20 years, and leads to the deaths of 700 pregnant people each year.

While the majority of people who have an abortion already have one or more children, the most common reason for choosing an abortion is not being able to afford having a child (the federal government estimates the average cost of raising a child is over $233,000). Research shows that when a person wants to end a pregnancy but is denied that choice, they are more likely to end up living in poverty, having a hard time affording basic needs like rent and groceries, than someone who was able to get an abortion. The relationship is clear between abortion bans and more families trapped in poverty.

And let’s face it: women in the U.S. with financial means — usually white women — have always been able to access safe abortions, regardless of the law. Roe just leveled the playing field so that women of color and lower-income women could have safe abortions too. Our laws must strive to serve our community with fair systems that promote equity for all of us, not just for the privileged few.

Never before have Roe’s protections in Nebraska been so endangered — and never before have they been this necessary and urgent.

If we really care about the lives and welfare of Nebraska’s women and children, we need to ensure women have the economic freedom that men do — and that depends on being able to control their own decisions about their bodies.

Midlands Voices January 2022

Midlands Voices: On abortion, faith calls us to see nuance; not one size fits all
Columnists

Midlands Voices: On abortion, faith calls us to see nuance; not one size fits all

  • Darryl Brown Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

Darryl Brown Jr. writes: "Nuance belongs in the conversation around abortion; our faith does not always require an 'either/or' mentality."

Midlands Voices: Preparing for possible end of Roe v. Wade
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Preparing for possible end of Roe v. Wade

  • Pete Ricketts Governor of Nebraska
  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Pete Ricketts writes: "State law declares 'the will of the people of the State of Nebraska and the members of the Legislature to provide protection for the life of the unborn child whenever possible."

Midlands Voices: What candidate is strong enough to stand up for democracy?
Columnists

Midlands Voices: What candidate is strong enough to stand up for democracy?

  • Gwenn Aspen
  • Updated
  • 0

Gwenn Aspen writes: Will a candidate be a leader who will stand with voters, or will they stand with authoritarians? 

Midlands Voices: Big downtown plans are confluence of vision and hard work
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Big downtown plans are confluence of vision and hard work

  • David G. Brown
  • Updated
  • 0

David G. Brown writes: "The City of Omaha has taken a giant step forward in providing new dynamic infrastructure that will bring more people, companies and jobs to the very heart of our community."

Midlands Voices: US can take significant steps to deter Russia's aggression
Columnists

Midlands Voices: US can take significant steps to deter Russia's aggression

  • Jay Jackson
  • Updated
  • 0

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be felt throughout the world, directly threatening Poland and the Baltic States and unsettling global economies.

Midlands Voices: Legislature can be partisan — a bad idea — without constitutional amendment
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Legislature can be partisan — a bad idea — without constitutional amendment

  • Ron Jensen
  • Updated
  • 0

Ron Jensen writes: "I have no doubt that the political parties would like to have more to say about who serves in our Legislature, as well as what they do when they get there. But Nebraskans have only to look at the U.S. Congress to understand how well that would serve the public interest."

Midlands Voices: Breaking the links of social media's modern chain letters
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Breaking the links of social media's modern chain letters

  • Rebecca Fahrlander
  • Updated
  • 0

Rebecca Fahrlander writes: "Chain letters, like today's social media chain posts, usually involved some concern or superstition around fate, bad fortune, illness, etc. Breaking the chain could bring bad luck. They were fake before we had fake news."

Midlands Voices: Keep abortion safe and legal in Nebraska
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Keep abortion safe and legal in Nebraska

  • Andi Curry Grubb
  • Updated
  • 0

Andi Curry Grubb writes: "Those who strongly oppose abortion have spread misinformation, creating harmful stigma and shaming people who have had abortions into silence. This has left a vacuum that the vocal minority has used to push its narrow, ideological agenda against abortion to the tipping point."

Midlands Voices: A commitment to conservation transcends our differences
Columnists

Midlands Voices: A commitment to conservation transcends our differences

  • John Cougher
  • Updated
  • 0

Polling shows strong support for conservation easements in Nebraska. 

Midlands Voices: Fixing prison crisis requires a new approach to criminal justice
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Fixing prison crisis requires a new approach to criminal justice

  • State Sen. Steve Lathrop
  • Updated
  • 0

State. Sen. Steve Lathrop writes that dealing with incarceration growth "will take a new approach to criminal justice using strategies that can actually reduce recidivism, protect public safety and rein in prison growth."

Midlands Voices: Child sex abuse victims need justice more than they need apologies
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Child sex abuse victims need justice more than they need apologies

  • Kathryn Robb
  • Updated
  • 0

Nationally, other states are doing a better job of protecting their children than Nebraskans are. This must change.

Midlands Voices: Infectious disease specialists support Omaha mask mandate
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Infectious disease specialists support Omaha mask mandate

  • Nebraska Infectious Disease Society
  • Updated
  • 0

he mandate enacted by Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse is an absolutely necessary measure; however, it is important to emphasize that masks are only one part of the solution.

Midlands Voices: Fears about carrying guns without permits are unfounded
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Fears about carrying guns without permits are unfounded

  • Sen. Tom Brewer and John R. Lott Jr.
  • Updated
  • 0

State Sen. Tom Brewer and John R. Lott Jr. write: "Much will remain unchanged with constitutional carry. Businesses and private property owners still have the right to exclude guns from their premises. Prohibitions remain in sensitive places, and laws about gun misuse are unchanged. Nebraskans must still be able to legally own a gun to carry it."

Midlands Voices: Nebraska must act to keep Colorado from soaking up our water
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Nebraska must act to keep Colorado from soaking up our water

  • Pete Ricketts Nebraska Governor
  • Updated
  • 0

"Colorado’s plans to siphon off water from the South Platte River would decrease agricultural water supplies and raise pumping costs for our residents," Gov. Pete Ricketts writes.

Midlands Voices: We have all kinds of government mandates. They aren't overreach
Columnists

Midlands Voices: We have all kinds of government mandates. They aren't overreach

  • John McCollister State Senator
  • Updated
  • 0

State Sen. John McCollister writes: "Republican voters have been so pumped full of lies from conservative talk radio, Fox News and conspiracy outlets like OANN, that any law is then seen as some draconian overreach of government power."

Midlands Voices: Republican Party should apply lessons learned after Goldwater's defeat
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Republican Party should apply lessons learned after Goldwater's defeat

  • Randy Moody
  • Updated
  • 0

The RNC could act as a barrier to the Cult of Trump and set the party on a sane and responsible course. But it hasn’t, and probably won’t.

But it has happened before. 

Midlands Voices: Nebraska hospitals to face yet another unprecedented challenge
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Nebraska hospitals to face yet another unprecedented challenge

  • Jeremy Nordquist, Amy Reynoldson and Annette Dubas
  • Updated
  • 0

Vaccines continue to remain the No. 1 preventative measure to combat COVID. We need every eligible Nebraskan to get fully vaccinated and boosted to protect each other.

Midlands Voices: Are aesthetics more important than the environment in Omaha?
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Are aesthetics more important than the environment in Omaha?

  • Madison Kinkaid
  • Updated
  • 0

Madison Kinkaid writes: "As the world continues to warm, we look to new energy sources to fuel our needs."

Midlands Voices: State's investments would propel UNMC initiatives
Columnists

Midlands Voices: State's investments would propel UNMC initiatives

  • Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold
  • Updated
  • 0

Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold writes: "Based on recent GCHS success in leveraging investments to receive competitive grants and contracts, an independent outside economic impact projection shows that the state’s one-time investment would create 220 high-wage, high-skill, high-demand jobs statewide."

Midlands Voices: 150 years ago, Omaha launched a bison hunt by Russian royalty
Columnists

Midlands Voices: 150 years ago, Omaha launched a bison hunt by Russian royalty

  • Bill Moore
  • Updated
  • 0

While the role of Omaha may have been brief, its status as a gateway to the west and pivotal role in providing the logistical support made its contribution critical to the success of the hunt.

Midlands Voices: Nebraska must act to further protect life
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Nebraska must act to further protect life

  • Mike Flood State Senator
  • Updated
  • 0

State Sen. Mike Flood says he hopes to advance further pro-life legislation during the 2022 legislative session.

Midlands Voices: Casinos cannibalize local economies
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Casinos cannibalize local economies

  • Pat Loontjer
  • Updated
  • 0

Pat Loontjer writes: "The economic impact and jobs casinos claim are not in addition to existing local economic activity but in place of it. Gambling dollars do not drop from the sky. They come from local gamblers whose spending patterns change when slot machines move in, at the expense of local business receipts."

Midlands Voices: Challenges of 2021 give rise to solutions and opportunities
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Challenges of 2021 give rise to solutions and opportunities

  • Brad Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

The last two years have taught us that we don’t have the luxury of working in silos any longer. 

Midlands Voices: In fighting COVID, Nebraskans can look back to their leadership in WWII
Columnists

Midlands Voices: In fighting COVID, Nebraskans can look back to their leadership in WWII

  • Kenneth Keith
  • Updated
  • 0

Kenneth Keith writes: "We once again have the opportunity to rise to the occasion, to come together in the face of adversity."

Midlands Voices: Nebraska National Guard carries tradition of service, sacrifice and honor
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Nebraska National Guard carries tradition of service, sacrifice and honor

  • Pete Ricketts Governor of Nebraska
  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Pete Ricketts: "On behalf of all Nebraskans, thank you to members of the Nebraska National Guard for your dedicated service to our state."

Midlands Voices: Omaha is at the crossroads of history; UNO has solutions
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Omaha is at the crossroads of history; UNO has solutions

  • Joanne Li UNO Chancellor
  • Updated
  • 0

Today, our state and our nation both face pressing needs for which the University of Nebraska at Omaha is in a strategic position to provide solutions.

Midlands Voices: Expand access to abortion care
Columnists

Midlands Voices: Expand access to abortion care

  • Megan Hunt State Senator
  • Updated
  • 0

State Sen. Megan Hunt plans to introduce legislation removing Nebraska's legal hurdles to abortion. 

Jo Giles is the executive director of the Women’s Fund of Omaha. Elizabeth Barajas-Román is the president and CEO of the Women’s Funding Network, the world’s largest philanthropic alliance for gender equity.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Midlands Voices: Tailored education could reduce risks of cancer for Nebraskans

Midlands Voices: Tailored education could reduce risks of cancer for Nebraskans

Dr. Alan Thorson writes: "Nebraska has many unique determinants of cancer care, including our large rural population (34%), scattered over 67 of our 93 counties. In the case of colorectal cancer, we know that variables within this distribution lead to disparities in early diagnosis with rural areas diagnosed at a later stage than some urban areas."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert