Midlands Voices: The economic case for why Nebraska needs abortion access

In January, 20 Nebraska lawmakers commemorated the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says the Constitution protects a pregnant person’s freedom to choose abortion care, by introducing LB 781. It’s a bill to ban all abortions in the state after just six weeks, before most women even know they’re pregnant.

Nebraska policymakers will also likely ban all abortions if Roe is overturned later this year by attempting to pass a trigger ban (LB 933), also introduced this year.

A recent poll showed that 50% of Nebraskans say abortion should be legal, which indicates that anti-choice legislation goes against at least half of residents’ beliefs. In addition to having laws reflect what residents want, there’s an economic imperative for allowing access to abortions.

Most of us have heard about how the pandemic disproportionately impacted women in the workforce. A staggering 4.2 million women across the country had to leave the workforce — a full million more women than men — setting women’s labor force participation back more than 30 years. That was because of two key factors: First, unlike previous recessions, this one had layoffs in sectors that were more likely to employ women.

In addition, women have had disproportionate caretaking responsibilities while schools, day cares and senior centers were closed. Research suggests that women’s employment will not recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024, and even “recovering” to that level means Nebraska women being paid just 78% of what men are paid with an even bigger wage gap for women of color and LGBTQ individuals.

As someone who tracks women’s economic mobility, we also know that forcing pregnancy and childbirth traps women and their families in generations of poverty. Even if a woman who is denied an abortion then places the baby for adoption, she still has a massive labor and delivery hospital bill to contend with, which in Nebraska averages $8,805.

Abortion bans, which force women to give birth or have an unsafe abortion, can be emotionally traumatic, financially ruinous and physically dangerous. The U.S. has the highest maternal death rate of the world’s developed nations, a frightening number that has actually been increasing over the last 20 years, and leads to the deaths of 700 pregnant people each year.

While the majority of people who have an abortion already have one or more children, the most common reason for choosing an abortion is not being able to afford having a child (the federal government estimates the average cost of raising a child is over $233,000). Research shows that when a person wants to end a pregnancy but is denied that choice, they are more likely to end up living in poverty, having a hard time affording basic needs like rent and groceries, than someone who was able to get an abortion. The relationship is clear between abortion bans and more families trapped in poverty.

And let’s face it: women in the U.S. with financial means — usually white women — have always been able to access safe abortions, regardless of the law. Roe just leveled the playing field so that women of color and lower-income women could have safe abortions too. Our laws must strive to serve our community with fair systems that promote equity for all of us, not just for the privileged few.

Never before have Roe’s protections in Nebraska been so endangered — and never before have they been this necessary and urgent.

If we really care about the lives and welfare of Nebraska’s women and children, we need to ensure women have the economic freedom that men do — and that depends on being able to control their own decisions about their bodies.

Jo Giles is the executive director of the Women’s Fund of Omaha. Elizabeth Barajas-Román is the president and CEO of the Women’s Funding Network, the world’s largest philanthropic alliance for gender equity.