The article in a recent World-Herald entitled “Nightmare: How Nebraska’s special education system is failing it’s students,” paints a very negative picture of a huge system of intervention services that have proved quite successful for many families. I had the pleasure of serving the state of Nebraska in special education for over 40 years.

In my role as the Nebraska state director of special education, I worked with schools and families from Scottsbluff to Omaha that were jointly involved in creating excellent services for challenging students. And I had parents tell me that if wasn’t for the interventions provided to their students through special education, their kids would not have made it through school.

I am in no way discounting the significant and legitimate concerns that the parents had in the World-Herald article. But to state that overall special education in Nebraska is “failing students and staff” is incorrect. All educational systems have their successes and failures, as do most businesses and special education is certainly one of them. But to use the extreme examples of failure and paint a wide brush of failure overall is very misleading.

For over two decades, the State of Nebraska has been one of the lowest, litigious states in the nation in special education. In other words, fewer special education complaints were filed to the Department of Education than in most states in the country. And yes, as pointed out in the article, Nebraska has seen an increase in complaints filed by parents, but all states have seen a significant increase.

During my tenure, I was fortunate to serve in a national position as president of NASDSE, the National Association of State Directors of Special Education. During that time, I was able to see the legal issues that many states were facing and was always appreciative of being from a state that provided quality services to students with disabilities with very few legal issues.

So why the increase in complaints filed in Nebraska and other states? COVID certainly has played a part in that as the challenge of serving many students that needed direct instructional services was not possible. Students who needed intense quality instruction and the human touch missed out. A continued challenge for funding plays a huge role. With minimal funding and teachers leaving, the student caseloads increased.

There are over 50,000 students in special education in Nebraska, which makes up about 15% of the overall student population. Special education numbers have grown substantially which has been the biggest challenge. With the federal passage of Public Law 94-142 in 1975, we now have over 6 million students in this country in special education.

And while the numbers in special education continue to grow, the state funding for special education has continued to decrease. When I first started in special education, our state funded special education at 80%, and it is now closer to 40%. And with the reduced funding has come the teacher shortage, which as the article said, has hit special education the hardest. Teacher pay has been an issue for a long time and as the shortage increases with teachers leaving, the student caseloads increase as there are not enough special ed teachers to go around. With increased caseloads, diverse disabilities and intense students needs, it’s a challenging area to work in.

So in moving ahead we are faced with many challenges, but focusing on the failures serves us no purpose. We need to embrace the good stuff we have going and make them even better. It “takes a village,” which requires all of to step it up and strategically work on the issues that are slowing us down.

We need to focus to improve funding at both the state and federal level. Currently, LB 583 in the Legislature does propose to fund special education at 80%, which would be a giant step forward in the challenging times for special education. And focus on the teacher shortage as we are challenged to both recruit and retain the very best special education teachers. Better funding for quality teachers would only help to improve the outcomes for all students, but particularly those with disabilities.

I am convinced that students with disabilities and their families are fortunate to be in Nebraska. Focusing on the failures doesn’t help, but strategically moving forward and embracing and building upon the successes will make a difference.