The fashion police are coming to Nebraska with the anti-drag bill, LB 371. If you don’t perform on stage in the right clothes, in front of the right people you could get a $10,000 fine and possibly a misdemeanor.

It sounds like a joke or a scene from “Footloose”, but no, this is simply the unserious, un-American garbage that the Unicameral is spending time on. Yes, our taxes are too high, young people and retirees are fleeing the state, but please, let’s ask judges to decide if the bag worn on stage is a purse or a satchel and if it counts as dressing as the opposite sex.

I went to a drag show for the first time when I was 16 years old in the 1990s. In Lexington, Kentucky, it was risky because there was so much fear of violence toward the gay community. We went through a basement door and had to say a password to be let in. I proceeded to have one of the best nights of my youth because I was completely sheltered from the unwanted touching that was common in similar straight environments. I felt relaxed and free in the safest night scene I had ever been in.

There is a moral panic these days surrounding drag shows. The far right is saying that drag queens are grooming the youth. However, a casual purveyor of news media knows the preponderance of groomers are teachers, coaches, clergy and family members. To those of us who were actually groomed, it is painful that this sideshow is taking the eye off actual criminals ruining children’s lives.

Until Fox News did hit pieces on drag, it was considered appropriate for children. “Mrs. Doubtfire” was a critically acclaimed, hit family movie in the 1990s winning Academy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice Awards. Just last year, I took my 13-year-old daughter to see Tootsies in Kansas City, Missouri, and didn’t receive even a sideways glance. No one thought twice about Peter Pan being played by a woman. There is no problem here that needs to be fixed. Drag has not damaged anyone to my knowledge. Even me, experiencing a very authentic, underground drag show at the tender age of 16 didn’t alter my life course. I still married a man and had two children in my 20s.

There is no nudity at drag performances; the average drag performer wears far more clothing than any pop princess performing at the CHI Health Center. The dancing is no more provocative than the MTV Video Music Awards or Super Bowl half-time show. There is no age restriction on concerts or TV performances, which are just as “hyper-sexualized,” but if the fashion police catch you wearing the wrong clothes while doing the same thing — $10k fine!

If LB 371 passes, the fashion police will be looking for people performing in outfits that are wrong for a person’s gender. Are women allowed to wear pants? Is a kilt OK on a man? Do we want the moral police going to the Bluebarn to catch people wearing the wrong shoes? The ridiculousness is unending.

For the people who are worried about society getting too gender bendy, just think about how much more fun a law against drag is going to make going to a show for those under 19. You are going to make kids who never had any interest in drag suddenly have a burning desire to go. The clutching of pearls is basically an invitation for more.

Nebraska should say no to LB 371. Heavy handed, pro-big government laws regulating dress code are not getting the government out of people’s lives as conservatives profess to want. Having a fashion police is regressive and redneck.

Laws like this make it harder for the University of Nebraska Medical Center to attract the right talent as sophisticated professionals don’t want to live in a state that regulates personal expression or art. Being a mirror of the movie “Footloose” isn’t exactly welcoming to young people.

Senators, stop worrying about what people wear and start focusing on the real problems in Nebraska.