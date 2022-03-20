 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midlands Voices: The free world must continue to strengthen and sustain Ukraine

Every time I watch a television news story these days and look at the map depicting Ukraine, I see myself.

Twelve years ago, I lived in that football-shaped breadbasket of Europe. I traveled north, south, east and west where we had an apartment built during the years following the World War I when the Czechs ruled the lands on the western slopes of the Carpathian mountains.

The Communists under Lenin were in the midst of consolidating their control after the Revolution of 1917 and for a short period of time, only about a year, the Ukrainians asserted their independence as a nation of their own.

Russia Ukraine War

Barricades partially block the road in front of the Maidan Square, nearly empty at dusk in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022.

My wife and I lived in today’s Ukraine for six months from early summer until the end of December 2009. We were there because I had received a Fulbright Teaching Fellowship as an adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in the political science department. My purpose in Ukraine was to teach American government at Uzzherod National University, one of the old USSR’s universities established in the late 1940s.

When I first told Bev that I was going to receive a Fulbright and we would live in Ukraine she said, “Dick, can’t you change that so we can go to Italy or Spain or almost anyplace but Ukraine.” She paused. Then she said, “Don’t worry. I’ll come and visit you.”

Russia Ukraine War

Barricades partially block a road in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022. 

By the time we were ready to leave, she was as excited as I was about Ukraine.

We flew to Budapest, spent a few delightful days in Hungary, and took an overnight train northwest and across the border to Ukraine and the university town of Uzzherod. I taught, we traveled, and at the end of my tour, the university awarded me an honorary doctorate degree, the first they had ever given to an American.

But there was far more to those six months, for each of our immigrant families originated in Ukraine. Bev’s maternal grandmother came from Zhytomyr, a large city southwest of Kyiv, and we spent a couple of days there and walked through the old cemetery where her relatives were buried.

Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian firefighter helps a man remove belongings from a destroyed building after it was hit by artillery shelling in Kyiv in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022. 

The Fellman family came from the village, in Yiddish called a “shtetl,” of Lechovitz. The Soviets changed its name to Bilehoria to sound less Polish or German. Bilehoria is located in the middle of western Ukraine, about 150 miles southeast of L’viv. I was there twice and visited the still standing building where my great-grandmother ran a small inn.

Spending time touring throughout Ukraine … we were in Chernobyl, the site of the nuclear disaster; and had a wonderful long weekend in L’viv. We spent nearly a week in Kyiv, including a visit to Babi Yar, the deep ravine on the outskirts of the magnificent city and capitol of Ukraine where, during two days, the Nazis murdered over 30,000 Jews. We attended Shabbat services run by Lubavitch rabbis and those run by Reform rabbis. We attended High Holiday services in a small synagogue hidden from both the Nazis and the Communists in the middle of a block, reached only through a hidden rock-filled trail with no marks showing its entrance or what it was. We saw the home and monument to the writer, Sholem Aleichem, and the grave of the great Chasidic Rebbe, Levi Yitzchak of Berdychiv.

Russia Ukraine War

In this photo released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service, a firefighter hugs an elderly woman after evacuation from an apartment building hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 14, 2022.

The city of Kyiv reminded me of San Francisco, steep hills, well-tended parks everywhere, with the added excitement of a national capitol with impressive government buildings, major churches and bureaucrats all well-dressed with big black sedans everywhere.

That has all changed these last few weeks. Day by day, Russia is attempting its age-old practices, and Ukraine is its victim. But this time, Ukraine is not turning and running even though it would appear to be totally overwhelmed by Soviet power — now nuclear — even though the former Soviet Union lies on the ashes of history.

The mentality of Russia hasn’t changed.

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin, the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 13, 2022.

In the 1890s, my grandfather, Gershon Fellman (it became Harry Fellman when he came to America), the 10th child in a family of 11, was conscripted into the Russian Army for a term of 20 years.

The Russians were terrorizing the Jewish villages with soldiers on horseback burning the small wood and mud homes and randomly killing all they could find. Called “pogroms,” together with the draft, confiscatory taxes and prohibitions against education, hundreds of thousands of Jews left for America.

Gershon served in the Army, won a medal for outstanding marksmanship with a 30-day furlough, came home to Lechovitz, backed a bag with three bottles of vodka, and told his mother goodbye. He would never see her again. He went to the border, bribed the guards with the vodka, crossed into Poland, threw his Russian uniform away and wore civilian clothes, and came to America.

He ended up in Omaha where an older sister had already moved. Within a few years, a younger brother and two nephews, all four about the same age, were settled in Nebraska where they worked first as peddlers. They ultimately opened small businesses and within a generation, became doctors, lawyers, college professors and often well-to-do entrepreneurs.

Russia Ukraine War

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on March 13, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, prepares to award a state medal to a wounded soldier during his visit to a hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine comes from that same stock. It makes me proud. It should make every Jew proud since nearly every American Jew has an ancestor or two who originated in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s origin is no different than mine. A few nights ago in one of his speeches, he explained that his grandfather was one of four brothers, the only one who survived the Nazi Holocaust. He was raised in a Jewish family. He became famous as a comic and an actor, but he is also a law school graduate. He is still a young man, only 44 years old. And he is an icon to the world, already a man of history. I pray he lives, but regardless of what might take place in his life, he has already given the citizens of Ukraine more hope for their future than they have ever had.

When I taught in Ukraine, the “politology” (that’s what they call political science) department office had posters on its walls advertising the European Union, NATO and the United Nations. The only major obstacle to Ukraine being admitted to any of those organizations is the impossible level of corruption which exists throughout the nation, including the legal system itself. Once that is corrected, Ukraine will be able to set its sights on the west with success.

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Two elderly woman lit by a candle hide in a basement used as a bomb shelter in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 13, 2022. 

Like Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin graduated from law school, but he grew up and matured in the old East Germany. He shares their disjointed world view. From school he entered the KGB, the Soviet Secret Service. Everyone fears the KGB. I had experiences with the KGB. Their agents came to the first couple of classes I taught. The KGB men were much older than the typical college student. They said nothing to me, but I was told by the chairman of the department that they were in my class “just to watch the American and listen to what he said.” They stopped coming after a couple of classes. But the KGB watched our apartment and bugged our phone, intercepted our mail and made us fully aware of their power. I can picture them even now … tall, strong and even handsome young men with black leather jackets and a side arm hidden beneath their clothing.

Zelenskyy speaks English. He clearly states his thoughts and his goals. He is open. Hopefully, he is closely guarded and not in personal danger. He has already inspired his nation and the world.

Putin, on the other hand, has already entered the fraternity of tyrants. He will never escape. He will, in time, drive Russia to ruin, but I fear he has already set the course of history with the commencement of the Second Cold War. I think this “hot” war and what might become the second Cold War will end, whenever that might be, and it will result in in the economic ruin of Russia just as the first Cold War ended in the economic collapse of the Soviet Union.

A few years ago, the citizens of Ukraine staged the Orange Revolution. The leader of the puppet government subservient to Russia was deposed. The next leader ended up in jail, and so it went. Then came the aggression of Russia in the Crimea and the eastern territories of Ukraine. Then came today.

Ukraine has historically been a rich nation of Europe since it has the largest and most fertile single body of land on the entire continent. Throughout history, its relationship with Mother Russia was tension-filled. For many years, Kyiv was the capitol of all of Russia. During the 1930s, the USSR literally starved the farmers of Ukraine — called the “holodomor” — which was a national famine. And today there is war.

Russia will not be able to withstand the pressures of sanctions and economic mobilization by nearly every nation of the world. Even with the nearly total lack of internal freedom, I believe the time will come when the average Russian citizen discovers, as they did during the first Cold War, that the west is not out to conquer and subjugate Russia.

I was told many times while visiting with Russian friends during my time in Ukraine, that America and the west wanted to conquer and destroy the USSR. They trained their military using that description. Putin is again reverting to that type of propaganda. He has added the charge that we are filled with Nazis. That pitch failed once and will again. The united free world must again stand together, as we did against the Nazis, for at heart Putin is a Nazi. To accuse Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, of being “a Nazi” is misreading history as only a true Nazi might.

We in America, with all of the free world, must continue and strengthen what we do to sustain — and ultimately bring victory to — Ukraine.

