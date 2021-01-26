Midlands Voices: The Haven debacle shows the need to adopt Medicare for All

Instead, the whole thing landed with a flop.

To date, there’s been no evidence of meaningful innovation. Gawande left the project after less than two years, and last month came this announcement — Haven would cease operations in February.

Advocates of market-based health care are now scratching their heads. If three of America’s most successful business leaders can’t solve our country’s health care cost dilemma, who can?

In the coming months, the issue of health care will echo through the halls of Congress. With the COVID pandemic spotlighting our national deficiencies, the scope of the Affordable Care Act (the ACA, or, Obamacare to some) will again come into focus. Democrats, who crafted the original legislation, will seek to bolster it, and Republicans, who came within a whisker of demolishing it (save for the courageous vote of John McCain), will try to diminish it.

But will any of this really move us forward? Let’s look at the past 10 years. Incremental changes such as the ACA have expanded coverage to a degree, but failed to address costs. Republican proposals have sought to reduce costs, but would have resulted in further loss of coverage.