Midlands Voices: The holiday for romance is prime time for scammers

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away, which means that a star-studded romantic comedy is about to hit theaters and mobile dating apps are currently inundated with those in search of companionship.
The Better Business Bureau serving Nebraska, South Dakota, the Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa warns of the potential for romance scams, which typically increase around the annual holiday.
There have never been more digital opportunities to meet someone than there are in 2022, and with an ongoing global pandemic, online dating is especially popular. A report from the Pew Research Center in 2020 found that 30% of adults in the U.S. said they had used a dating site or app. Activity increased substantially during the pandemic.
Relationship creation may be painted as an organic, can’t-set-your-watch-to-it process in literature, but there’s a seasonality to it borne out by data. Multiple reports have found that January — shortly after the holiday break, shortly before Valentine’s Day — is the most popular time for singles to sign up for dating apps.
However, not everyone who signs up is being truthful with their identity.
Romance scams often originate on dating websites, but these scammers occasionally infiltrate social media. Scam efforts target those who are most vulnerable, and they don’t discriminate by age. Teens and young adults are targeted by scammers just as seniors are. Stolen credit cards are typically used by scammers to join sites, where fake profiles are published.
Communication between scammer and victim frequently moves off the platform after pleasantries are exchanged. The reason? A dating site can’t kick a scammer off its platform if it isn’t aware of it in the first place, and by the time the scam concludes, the victim is unlikely to report it to the site where the conversation originated.
Scammers build personas to maximize potential profit; either well-to-do professionals or parents who are experiencing hard times. Relationships continue with a grooming phase before financial demands are made. By that point, vulnerable victims are willing to look past numerous warning signs to continue the relationship, even if they have never met the person.
In recent years, a number of Nebraska victims have bravely come forward to share their experiences via our Scam Tracker. These victims have been contacted by every known method: phone call, text message, email, social media, online classifieds, etc. But dating sites were often the starting point for the scam. Victims lost money to scammers pretending to need medical care, scammers pretending to be international contractors, scammers pretending to need support so that a fortune can be released and everything in between. Some were asked to purchase iTunes gift cards, others were asked to wire money to offshore accounts.
In collaboration with our partners at the BBBs in Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and St. Louis, we released a study in 2018 that found that in the three preceding years, more than $1 billion was lost to romance scams. Considering that the vast majority of scam victims don’t file complaints with BBB or law enforcement, the true amount lost is likely far greater.
To protect yourself from romance scams, your BBB recommends the following:
Never send money to strangers.
Reverse image search to investigate the person and to verify the authenticity of photos.
Tread with caution if immediate confessions of love are made, or you’re solicited for money.
If scammed, speak up.
The emotional pain caused by romance fraud is incalculable, and there’s a concerning lack of resources available to those who experience it. Even if victims didn’t lose money to such scams, speaking up and reporting it is a significant step to protect those moving forward. More information on romance scams can be found at BBB.org/romance.
Josh Planos is director of public relations and communications for the Better Business Bureau of Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa.
