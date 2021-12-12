Midlands Voices: The importance of learning about 'penal colonies' for Native children

“It is almost impossible to explain … what a typical old Indian boarding school was like; how it affected the Indian child suddenly dumped into it like a small creature from another world, helpless, defenseless, bewildered, trying desperately and instinctively to survive and sometimes not surviving at all.”
— From “Lakota Woman” by Mary Crow Dog and Richard Erdoes
With the recent discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at Native American boarding schools in the United States and Canada, these religious- and government-run institutions are getting long-overdue attention for the hardships many of their students endured.
Native American children from across North America were sent to these schools, where they were forced to adopt White clothing and customs. This was the solution to the “Indian problem” that had long plagued America. In an age when many believed “the only good Indian is a dead Indian,” the faith community lobbied hard for a more humane alternative — kill the Indian in the person so he could be assimilated into White society.
This proved nearly impossible with adults, so the focus shifted to children. Boarding schools were created to eradicate traditional languages and customs so these young people could grow up to live as Whites did.
Discipline was severe and death common. In an age before vaccines, childhood diseases — as well as accidents and suicides — took a terrible toll. Soon forgotten by all except the families who loved them, today’s efforts to locate and return these children’s remains to their ancestral homes are welcome.
Work is underway to locate more than 100 unmarked graves on the grounds of the former Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School, which operated from 1884 to 1934. The fourth non-reservation boarding school established, its roots run deep into the history of Nebraska’s Pawnee Nation.
It’s estimated that 10,000 Pawnee once lived in the Fullerton and Genoa area, but by the mid-1800s, their fortunes were declining. Though the Pawnee never fought against the United States, epidemics and war with other tribes decimated their population, forcing the survivors onto a reservation that later became Nance County.
In 1834, the Presbyterians sent two missionaries to the Pawnee who began a school in an earth lodge. Besides the alphabet, they taught Pawnee children hymns — though they had no idea what the words meant, the children’s enthusiasm for singing led many adults to come listen.
These missionaries were soon replaced by zealots pursuing a much more forceful approach to assimilation. Their efforts led to whippings, and they even cut the Pawnee chief’s hand off. Withdrawn for their own safety, efforts to civilize the Pawnee were turned over to government agents. These agents proved so corrupt, though, that all White officials were ordered to leave.
This included Lester Platt, who immediately started a trading post just outside the reservation. His wife, who wasn’t covered by the ban, was placed in charge of educating the Pawnee children.
Elvira Platt, who had been part of the failed attempt to whip the Pawnee into becoming White, used her new position to resume her efforts. She converted an abandoned Mormon cabin into a boarding school and sought to have a high fence built to prevent parents from retrieving their children. Platt and her successor tirelessly pursued having Native school children declared property of the government — once the kids were in school, the parents would no longer have any control, and there would be no release.
Though abandoned when the Pawnee relocated to Oklahoma in the mid-1870s, this school was soon resurrected and enlarged to house students from across the nation.
In his comprehensive history, “The Pawnee Indians,” George E. Hyde observed that in time, the approach developed at Genoa helped “… turn every government Indian school into a kind of penal colony for kidnapped Indian children.”
One hopes that efforts to find and return the remains of those who didn’t survive these schools succeed, including in Genoa, where much of this harsh assimilation method was initially developed.