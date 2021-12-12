Midlands Voices: The importance of learning about 'penal colonies' for Native children

Discipline was severe and death common. In an age before vaccines, childhood diseases — as well as accidents and suicides — took a terrible toll. Soon forgotten by all except the families who loved them, today’s efforts to locate and return these children’s remains to their ancestral homes are welcome.

Work is underway to locate more than 100 unmarked graves on the grounds of the former Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School, which operated from 1884 to 1934. The fourth non-reservation boarding school established, its roots run deep into the history of Nebraska’s Pawnee Nation.

It’s estimated that 10,000 Pawnee once lived in the Fullerton and Genoa area, but by the mid-1800s, their fortunes were declining. Though the Pawnee never fought against the United States, epidemics and war with other tribes decimated their population, forcing the survivors onto a reservation that later became Nance County.

In 1834, the Presbyterians sent two missionaries to the Pawnee who began a school in an earth lodge. Besides the alphabet, they taught Pawnee children hymns — though they had no idea what the words meant, the children’s enthusiasm for singing led many adults to come listen.