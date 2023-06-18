One family in my neighborhood recently moved to another state. They were great neighbors ... a part of the little web of linkages along a section of real estate where I live.

The husband was always among the first to be out in the street after a big Nebraska storm, clearing fallen tree limbs, running the snow blower in a long line down the sidewalk on my side of the street.

Their departure got me thinking about how neighborhoods may be as important as the cities in which we live. After all, residents of any city tend to spend most of their time in a very circumscribed area around their home, some major thoroughfares and side roads that get them to work, school, their favorite stores and restaurants, etc.

Generally, my neighborhood has been fortunate in that most of the individuals and families — staying or moving in — are much like the neighbors who departed. We look out for each other. For awhile, we had a good Neighborhood Watch going on. The formal structure gradually fell apart, but the essentials remained. We know most of the people around us and if something looks out of place. The presence of an ambulance draws attention, as does a roofer’s crew or new driveway project. And a newly purchased vehicle in the driveway will draw attention as well.

We talk to each other. If I were to draw a sociogram or illustration of the connections among individuals, a few people may be isolated, but most would have connective lines between them and at least one or two other neighbors. It is not necessarily next door neighbors who have the strongest ties, but rather neighbors across the street from each other, or about three or four houses down one side of the street. Some may even be a couple blocks away.

Since I walk regularly in the neighborhood, I have ties with several people who talk to me on my walks. A few of them I know from other places. One, coincidentally, used to work with me many years ago. Three houses are home to my family members. At least two are the homes of former university students of mine.

A few neighbors are often out in their driveways or front porches on summer and fall evenings, others stop by and chat. Some neighbors help others with small projects. While we all can’t do work for each other such as clearing the snow from driveways, helping with a computer or removing a fallen tree branch, most contribute in some small way. I often joke that I am good at giving advice.

Neighborhoods are like a connective web. They tie individuals together across a limited physical space. They show that people of diverse interests can come together and get along. Good neighborhoods connect a city or town together and make it what it is ... a nice place to live. Home.