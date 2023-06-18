One family in my neighborhood recently moved to another state. They were great neighbors ... a part of the little web of linkages along a section of real estate where I live.
The husband was always among the first to be out in the street after a big Nebraska storm, clearing fallen tree limbs, running the snow blower in a long line down the sidewalk on my side of the street.
Their departure got me thinking about how neighborhoods may be as important as the cities in which we live. After all, residents of any city tend to spend most of their time in a very circumscribed area around their home, some major thoroughfares and side roads that get them to work, school, their favorite stores and restaurants, etc.
Generally, my neighborhood has been fortunate in that most of the individuals and families — staying or moving in — are much like the neighbors who departed. We look out for each other. For awhile, we had a good Neighborhood Watch going on. The formal structure gradually fell apart, but the essentials remained. We know most of the people around us and if something looks out of place. The presence of an ambulance draws attention, as does a roofer’s crew or new driveway project. And a newly purchased vehicle in the driveway will draw attention as well.
We talk to each other. If I were to draw a sociogram or illustration of the connections among individuals, a few people may be isolated, but most would have connective lines between them and at least one or two other neighbors. It is not necessarily next door neighbors who have the strongest ties, but rather neighbors across the street from each other, or about three or four houses down one side of the street. Some may even be a couple blocks away.
Since I walk regularly in the neighborhood, I have ties with several people who talk to me on my walks. A few of them I know from other places. One, coincidentally, used to work with me many years ago. Three houses are home to my family members. At least two are the homes of former university students of mine.
A few neighbors are often out in their driveways or front porches on summer and fall evenings, others stop by and chat. Some neighbors help others with small projects. While we all can’t do work for each other such as clearing the snow from driveways, helping with a computer or removing a fallen tree branch, most contribute in some small way. I often joke that I am good at giving advice.
Neighborhoods are like a connective web. They tie individuals together across a limited physical space. They show that people of diverse interests can come together and get along. Good neighborhoods connect a city or town together and make it what it is ... a nice place to live. Home.
OWH Midlands Voices May 2023
Stephen Lazoritz writes, "Memorial Day is an opportunity for the nation to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by those who have given their lives in service to their country. Unfortunately, too many have given in to the “war within” and have taken their own lives."
Veronica Raussin writes, "We must never forget those men and women who made it home, but lost a battle to drug addiction and mental illness."
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon writes, "Memorial Day is a far more somber day because of its true meaning, to honor the fallen who have died defending this nation."
Douglas County Commissioner Roger Garcia writes, "All community residents and voters deserve to have an active voice and representative at all levels of government."
Nebraska Sen. Danielle Conrad writes, "The most effective way to help poor children is to make sure their parents have what they need to provide for them."
UNL Chancellor Ronnie D. Green writes, "Sam’s words, his “credo”, are simple, but profound. And they are highly instructive for all of us: Dream big. Work hard. Stay humble."
Angie Miller writes, "A child who receives literacy support is more likely to experience increased academic growth, is more prepared to articulate their ideas and has more confidence in expressing themselves."
Julie Masters writes, "May is National Older Americans month. A time to celebrate the good things about aging. And yes, there are good things."
Jason Ball, Tim Burke and Bryan Slone write, "Anyone who claims Nebraska’s high tax revenues are an anomaly has not been paying attention."
Brinker Harding writes, "The voices of District 4 will not go unheard."
Emily Patel, M.D., writes, "Medical decision-making should be left to those who are best equipped to make informed, medically appropriate decisions: patients along with their physicians."
Sandy Scofield writes, "What was proposed and adopted by the Trust Board on May 4 is ambiguous, costly to comply with and ignores legislative intent. Quite a step away from the vision of the creators of the Trust."
Midlands Voices: The world is facing uncharted waters, but Nebraska can lead the way towards a solution
Carl Dickinson writes, "We have a lot of work to do to foster an understanding about the food supply, production, and explain how water access is self-protective of all Americans."
Kathleen Erickson writes, "The U.S.-Mexico border is a symbol of our increasingly divided world. We can overcome the division if we recognize our common humanity."
Hannah Hayes writes, "No one will be able to escape the effects of climate change because the environment doesn’t care what degree you hold or stocks you own."
Jan tenBensel writes, "Nationally, Nebraska ranks No. 2 in ethanol production with 24 ethanol plants across the state. The industry employs Nebraskans in rural areas of the state."
Rebecca Fahrlander, Ph.D., writes, "We are responsible for our behavior. But there are also structural, technological and situational components to this bad behavior."