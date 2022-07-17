Midlands Voices: The inmates have taken over the asylum

The inmates have taken over the asylum and the wardens have opened the doors for them.
I am referring to the chaos at the Nebraska Republican State Convention the weekend of July 9. News reports from Kearney indicate that supporters of Donald Trump, 2020 presidential election-deniers and opponents of the Republican governor deposed the sitting state chairman and caused almost the entire party leadership to resign.
The current Lancaster County Party chairman is now in charge of the state party. Democrats have taken over most of the city of Lincoln and county offices and gave a solid majority of the votes for First District Congress to Democratic State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks who surprised everyone while garnering 47% of the vote in a special election. She could win the seat in November. Great choice, GOPers.
The party leaders had it coming. Over the years, they have catered to and encouraged radical elements of the political fringe to not just infiltrate the party apparatus, but to become its core. The wardens opened the doors.
The Congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C., have exposed how dangerous these people are. Apparently encouraged by the sitting president and courted by national party leaders, the mob attacked the U.S. Capitol, severely injured many who tried to defend it and even sought to lynch the vice president.
One hundred and thirty-nine Republican House members voted to overturn a legitimate presidential election — including Nebraska’s own Third District Congressman Adrian Smith. Yet, the national Republican Party leadership termed the Capitol invasion, “legitimate political discourse.” What?
As a Republican activist for five decades, this radicalization of the party is disheartening to someone who cast his first presidential vote for Barry Goldwater in 1964. The obvious incompetence, corrupt practices and dastardly policy initiatives of Trump and his administration led me to leave the party in 2018. I have never looked back.
Not that I voted for him. In fact, I have not voted for a Republican for president since George H.W. Bush in 1988. A believer in the rock-solid, traditional Republican principle of individual freedom, I have long-been a supporter of reproductive rights. This caused me to be an outlier among the party leaders who welcomed the religious right into the mainstream of the party. They are now the party.
Four decades ago, I was elected chairman of the Lancaster County Republican Party, not hesitant to express my views that a true Republican would not allow government at any level to invade the bedroom. I got a standing ovation at the county convention.
Over the years, I have been a delegate to a Republican National Convention, a member of the state party executive committee, worked for three Republican members of Congress and a Republican governor, was a candidate for the Republican nomination for Nebraska’s Lt. Governor and ran the Media Operations Center at three Republican National Conventions, handling the logistics for the thousands of news media covering those events in 1976, 1980 and 1984. I believe my Republican credentials were pretty solid.
Yet, because of my personal views on reproductive choice, by the time I left the party, I would not have been chosen to blow up the balloons at a precinct fundraiser. This rejection of the “big tent” theory of Republicanism has narrowed the party activists to a band of conspiracy theorists, religious zealots and anti-tax know-nothings hell-bent on vetting their grievances by upsetting the Republican “establishment.”
It’s hard to feel sorry for those party leaders who lost their jobs. They opened the doors to the asylum and have paid the price.
