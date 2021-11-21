Midlands Voices: The insidious erosion of trust is undermining our society

About 1996, when I was in my second year in heading the Iowa Department of Education, the mail brought a bundle of over 800 signed pieces of paper to my desk. Each letter demanded that the Iowa Department of Education stop the spread of “the New York Homosexual Curriculum” in Iowa schools.

Of course, there was no such curriculum spreading through Iowa schools. A conservative religious organization had sent letters to these 800 Iowans (and probably many more) planting the lie and with it new mistrust of their local schools.

I crafted and signed a letter to each of the people who had signed the tear off sheets, which included their address. In my letter, I explained that there was no such curriculum and, if they found evidence of it, I would go with them to their school to challenge it.

I received one or two thank you notes in response, but, of course, no requests to visit any district. But at that point the damage had been done. The suspicion had been planted and another deceitful and fictitious attack on a public institution had landed. The recipients were local folks who may not have had much recent contact with their local school and were vulnerable to their own discomfort with changing sexual norms.

They were deliberately misled, and now a lasting mistrust had been created.