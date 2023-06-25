One year ago, when Roe was overturned, we braced for Nebraska politicians to flex their newfound authority over Nebraskans’ bodily autonomy and ban abortion. And, they tried hard to do just that. But in that year, Nebraskans fought tooth and nail, and we beat every attempt to ban abortion — five in all — including a near-total abortion ban.

After all of this, it was gut-wrenching when lawmakers who want to outlaw abortion in Nebraska tacked a 12-week abortion ban onto a bill banning care for transgender youth and passed it, breaking precedent and rules and doing so without public input and discussion.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and ACLU Nebraska are now challenging the abortion ban in court and remain committed to restoring the reproductive freedom of Nebraskans today and for generations to come. Unfortunately, this new back and forth and manufactured confusion is our new normal in this post-Roe world. We are always waiting for the other shoe to drop, wondering what attack on our bodily autonomy will come next, and preparing as best we can for it.

Abortion bans don’t make abortions go away. And they only ban abortion for people without the means to take time off from work, find childcare and travel out of state, further widening gaping health care inequities. In the past year, since the overturn of Roe, Planned Parenthood North Central States, which covers Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, has seen an 11% increase in second trimester abortions and a 95% jump in out-of-region patients.

Nebraska lawmakers have joined politicians across the country who want to outlaw abortion, pushing to pass law after law to restrict abortion. We know, and some have even said publicly, that they will not stop until it is illegal across our state and the country. Their strategy is clear: If they can’t outright ban all abortions in one state, they will chip away at access until it is entirely gone.

This is all being done even though a growing majority of Nebraskans support safe and legal abortion. Fifty-nine percent of Nebraskans do not want any further abortion restrictions. Hundreds of Nebraskans this year came to public hearings and debates on abortion bans and contacted their senators.

Abortion costs are a huge barrier for people seeking access to care, many of whom don’t have extra income to spare. Patients come desperate for help, with one patient coming to her appointment in a U-haul truck, the only rental vehicle she could find. Kieyona Walker, a Planned Parenthood health center manager in Nebraska, knows firsthand the struggles patients who travel long distances to access the essential care they need, trying to piece together travel funds, childcare, and time off from work. One of her main concerns is the mental health of patients who are trying to navigate the shifting landscape of abortion access, while working and caring for their families.

Planned Parenthood has planned for this moment. We have patient navigators across our five-state region who have helped more than 1,600 patients obtain safe and legal abortion in the past year. Pregnant people who are confused and scared with nowhere else to turn are able to talk to our patient navigators, sometimes sharing for the first and only time that they are pregnant.

One of our patient navigators was contacted by a mom and her 18-year-old daughter who became pregnant after having sex for the first time. A studious high school basketball and volleyball player, the teen planned to attend college despite financial struggles. After talking to her mom about her options, she decided getting an abortion was the right decision for her.

Our patient navigator helped her make an appointment at a Planned Parenthood health center in our region. The mom and daughter drove six hours, but when they arrived, a blizzard forced the health center to close for two days. The wait time for the next available appointment was too long for the teen, forcing her to travel to Illinois for the care she needed. Our Planned Parenthood navigator got right to work. In partnership with other organizations, we helped them book a rental car and hotel room and provided support to cover these costs and the cost of the procedure, ultimately restoring her dream to attend college.

As a leader in providing comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care in Nebraska, Planned Parenthood remains committed to helping all Nebraskans receive abortion care. And now, more than ever, Nebraskans need to raise their voices and hold their elected officials accountable. Every vote cast at the ballot box will ultimately affect the fundamental right for all people to control their bodily autonomy and futures.

What happens now will have lasting impacts on Nebraskans for generations to come. We owe ourselves, our children and grandchildren better. And we will never give up fighting for Nebraskans’ fundamental right to control their bodies and futures.