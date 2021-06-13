Midlands Voices: The past provides key lessons for the present about character and values

It is alarming that in the past few years we seemed to have devalued our history. We have focused too much in a “living in the present” attitude Our successes as a nation were the result of reaching common ground. Our failures have occurred when we don’t.

I have seen many events that have impacted my life, my family’s life and the life of our country. Some weren’t so fun and others were filled with elation. We cannot move forward as a community of diverse people if we don’t understand our history. What gives me hope is that our individual histories are what give us a sense of community and build trust. The political climate today will not work.

To me the more we inquire and learn about our diverse histories, we learn to build trust and turn away from conflict to find compromise in our political processes. Our blessing is our diversity. Let’s celebrate it every day.

I was born in 1949. We had won the war and made the world safe for democracy. Our nation was on the move and our investments both in education and innovation were paying off economically. However, it was events in 1934-1944 that have influenced me the most growing up and still do today.