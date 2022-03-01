Midlands Voices: The price of a deluded autocrat

At the recent Conservative Political Action Committee meeting in Florida, former President Donald J. Trump shared, “But with respect to what’s going on now, it would have been so easy for me to stop this travesty from happening. He understood me and he understood that I didn’t play games. This would not have happened. Someday, I’ll tell you exactly what we talked about. And he did have an affinity, there’s no question about it, for Ukraine. I said, never let it happen, better not let it happen.”

Ironically (or not so), this snippet of his 85-minute speech refers to the notion that “he alone” has the power to stand up to, perhaps the vilest man on the planet, and that even with his severely limited grasp of geopolitics and national security, that he too would have had the power to deter Putin from invading and laying waste to the Ukraine.

What Trump did not understand then, and what he does not comprehend now, is that ambition can never be construed as power, and the exercise of power often has implications far beyond the scope of imagination of those exercising it.

Geoffrey Blainey in his seminal work, “The Causes of War” explains, “[War] aims are simply varieties of power. The vanity of nationalism, the will to spread an ideology, the protection of kinsmen in an adjacent land, the desire for more territory or commerce, the avenging of a defeat or insult, the craving for greater national strength or independence, the wish to impress or cement alliances — all these represent power in different wrappings.”

This reads ominously like the litany of justifications that Putin has shared in the run-up to invading the Ukraine, and it has been chapter and verse of the narrative that he has been crafting for the past 20 years as he has systematically eliminated all internal opposition (read: banished, imprisoned, poisoned and assassinated). With nothing more than sycophants and kleptocrats surrounding him, in his mind, Putin believes that the invasion will cement his legacy as a truly great Russian leader who single-handedly restored the Soviet empire.

Blainey accurately states, “The conflicting aims of rival nations are always conflicts of power ... It is dangerous to accept any explanation of war which concentrates on ambitions and ignores the means of carrying out those ambitions. A government’s aims are strongly influenced by its assessment of whether it has sufficient strength to achieve these aims.”

The early returns on the assessment of Putin’s means and ability of carrying out this naked power grab is certainly in question. After the initial shock of the invasion, the Ukrainians have made it abundantly clear that they will not acquiesce in the least to Putin’s desire. This has all the “trappings” of devolving into a protracted insurgency, and all great powers know how that will end.

Even with overwhelming military strength, to prevail, Putin will almost necessarily be compelled to destroy the Ukraine, and in the process murder hundreds of thousands, if not millions, to achieve his aims. The response from the West and all civilized nations, short of a global war must be measured and calculated to erode the base of Putin’s power.

At this point, he has only oil and death at his disposal. Should the nations of Europe choose the short-term pain of reorienting its dependence on Russian gas to that of the U.S. and other international sources, it will force Putin to rein in his ambition, and without the influx of money from the West, we should expect and be prepared for the continued lashing out against those weaker than he.

It comes as no surprise that Putin has deployed battlefield crematoriums to incinerate the remains of dead Russian soldiers, lest the public become aware of the carnage created on his behalf. Nor is the decision by Putin to put Russia’s nuclear forces on alert surprising, although he faces no nuclear threat from Ukraine.

These are the action of a deluded bully with no compunction to violate the most basic tenets of morality, decency, and human security. Anyone who would laud, admire, or wish to emulate these actions is shamefully party to this debasement and it equally inhumane.

Jonathan Benjamin-Alvarado, Ph.D., is the assistant vice chancellor and professor of political science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. This opinion piece reflects the views of the author and does not necessarily represent the views or policies of University of Nebraska at Omaha.