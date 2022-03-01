Midlands Voices: The price of a deluded autocrat

At the recent Conservative Political Action Committee meeting in Florida, former President Donald J. Trump shared, “But with respect to what’s going on now, it would have been so easy for me to stop this travesty from happening. He understood me and he understood that I didn’t play games. This would not have happened. Someday, I’ll tell you exactly what we talked about. And he did have an affinity, there’s no question about it, for Ukraine. I said, never let it happen, better not let it happen.”
Ironically (or not so), this snippet of his 85-minute speech refers to the notion that “he alone” has the power to stand up to, perhaps the vilest man on the planet, and that even with his severely limited grasp of geopolitics and national security, that he too would have had the power to deter Putin from invading and laying waste to the Ukraine.
What Trump did not understand then, and what he does not comprehend now, is that ambition can never be construed as power, and the exercise of power often has implications far beyond the scope of imagination of those exercising it.
People are also reading…
Geoffrey Blainey in his seminal work, “The Causes of War” explains, “[War] aims are simply varieties of power. The vanity of nationalism, the will to spread an ideology, the protection of kinsmen in an adjacent land, the desire for more territory or commerce, the avenging of a defeat or insult, the craving for greater national strength or independence, the wish to impress or cement alliances — all these represent power in different wrappings.”
This reads ominously like the litany of justifications that Putin has shared in the run-up to invading the Ukraine, and it has been chapter and verse of the narrative that he has been crafting for the past 20 years as he has systematically eliminated all internal opposition (read: banished, imprisoned, poisoned and assassinated). With nothing more than sycophants and kleptocrats surrounding him, in his mind, Putin believes that the invasion will cement his legacy as a truly great Russian leader who single-handedly restored the Soviet empire.
Blainey accurately states, “The conflicting aims of rival nations are always conflicts of power ... It is dangerous to accept any explanation of war which concentrates on ambitions and ignores the means of carrying out those ambitions. A government’s aims are strongly influenced by its assessment of whether it has sufficient strength to achieve these aims.”
The early returns on the assessment of Putin’s means and ability of carrying out this naked power grab is certainly in question. After the initial shock of the invasion, the Ukrainians have made it abundantly clear that they will not acquiesce in the least to Putin’s desire. This has all the “trappings” of devolving into a protracted insurgency, and all great powers know how that will end.
Even with overwhelming military strength, to prevail, Putin will almost necessarily be compelled to destroy the Ukraine, and in the process murder hundreds of thousands, if not millions, to achieve his aims. The response from the West and all civilized nations, short of a global war must be measured and calculated to erode the base of Putin’s power.
At this point, he has only oil and death at his disposal. Should the nations of Europe choose the short-term pain of reorienting its dependence on Russian gas to that of the U.S. and other international sources, it will force Putin to rein in his ambition, and without the influx of money from the West, we should expect and be prepared for the continued lashing out against those weaker than he.
It comes as no surprise that Putin has deployed battlefield crematoriums to incinerate the remains of dead Russian soldiers, lest the public become aware of the carnage created on his behalf. Nor is the decision by Putin to put Russia’s nuclear forces on alert surprising, although he faces no nuclear threat from Ukraine.
These are the action of a deluded bully with no compunction to violate the most basic tenets of morality, decency, and human security. Anyone who would laud, admire, or wish to emulate these actions is shamefully party to this debasement and it equally inhumane.
OWH Midlands Voices February 2022
Natasha Hongsermeier-Graves writes: "Human beings are not inherently broken, but we are all fallible. We make mistakes. Yet there is nothing 'correctional' or “rehabilitative” about the current dehumanizing experience of incarceration."
Ashley Howard writes: "As the 20th century progressed, African Americans shifted their gaze from rural expanses to the dynamism of urban communities."
Julie Masters writes: "The question of who will care for people should the need arise requires thought and consideration, especially with the decline in the numbers of children in Nebraska, the United States and globally."
Jo Giles and Elizabeth Barajas-Román write: "Never before have Roe’s protections in Nebraska been so endangered — and never before have they been this necessary and urgent."
Dr. Alan Thorson writes: "Nebraska has many unique determinants of cancer care, including our large rural population (34%), scattered over 67 of our 93 counties. In the case of colorectal cancer, we know that variables within this distribution lead to disparities in early diagnosis with rural areas diagnosed at a later stage than some urban areas."
Julius Schaaf writes: "It will be critical to Midwestern economies to keep ethanol competitive. While electric vehicles are growing more popular with certain policymakers, ethanol will maintain a substantial share of the marketplace for decades to come."
Jed Hansen writes: " For individuals living in our smallest communities, it can be a lengthy drive to a rural hospital for a mammogram or colonoscopy. As a result, many people simply can’t make the trip. That is where exciting new tools, such as MCED tests, could help make a difference."
Dr. Arwa Nasir writes: "While many people believe a child’s academic career begins when they enter school, foundational skills for learning actually are built much earlier."
Scott R. Frakes writes: "In correctional settings, clinical treatment provides a foothold. It lays the groundwork for what needs to continue in the community. Giving individuals a proper environment for initiating that change is the best thing that we can do."
Thomas Martin asks: Is an education for freedom too much to expect for Nebraska’s youth?
Douglas Bereuter writes: "If Putin doesn’t respect the boundaries of any European nation, like Ukraine, it threatens the whole international order that has freed the European continent from international conflict since 1945."
Janelle Stevenson and Megan Lyons write: "Environmental stewardship and hazardous waste remediation are key components for long-term solutions, not Band-Aid shells and leaky liners."
The bipartisan bill includes hard infrastructure plans and addresses clean energy and broadband needs.
Matthew L. Blomstedt writes: "As we face continuing challenges from COVID, our school leaders are not only handling the day-to-day challenges of education but keeping a firm eye on the horizon, building momentum and holding the line against chaotic interruptions with students and the community at the heart of their service."
If Nebraska fails to assert its rights on the South Platte, less water will cross the state line.
Romance scams often originate on dating websites, but these scammers occasionally infiltrate social media. Scam efforts target those who are most vulnerable, and they don’t discriminate by age.
Rebecca Firestone writes: "The future could be darker if state services become even more strained — which would likely happen if lawmakers cut taxes this year."
There is a misconception that the hardships created by a global pandemic have somehow failed to affect Nebraska and Nebraskans.
Danielle Conrad writes: "Imagine the transformational investment we could be making together instead of battling over a massive new prison."
Taxing only consumption and doing away with income, property and corporate taxes will benefit Nebraskans, Hal Daub says.
Nebraskans are invited to join The Unify Challenge — a live, one-to-one, online video conversation program that connects pairs of Nebraskans across political, ideological, geographic and other divides.
Laura Alexander and Cristian Doña-Reveco write that immigrants drive Nebraska's population growth and that their work generated $22 billion in production in the state.
Proposed racetrack and casino projects would solidify Hastings, North Platte and Gering as tourism destinations and draw visitors from a wide geographic radius, writes Sean Boyd.
Loretta Fairchild proposes a program that would train construction workers while it addresses a housing shortage so the state can attract other workers.
Gov. Pete Ricketts writes: "A modern facility will improve the quality of life for inmates and security for our corrections officers."
Jonathan Benjamin-Alvarado, Ph.D., is the assistant vice chancellor and professor of political science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. This opinion piece reflects the views of the author and does not necessarily represent the views or policies of University of Nebraska at Omaha.