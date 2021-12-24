Midlands Voices: The sad history of injustice and indifference inflicted on vulnerable kids

I am sickened by the dehumanizing treatment and abuse that occurred at boarding schools for Native American and Indigenous children, including the revelations at the Genoa Indian School described in the recent guest opinion, “The importance of learning about ‘penal colonies’ for Native children.”

Such abuse must be condemned and never forgotten. It must deepen our resolve to ensure racial equity and justice for all children. The discriminatory practices that destroyed the lives of so many Native children and families also destroyed generations of kids who lived on America’s streets in the early 1900s.

A century ago, there were two systems used to care for homeless and abandoned street kids: Christian orphanages and county-run reform schools. Both failed.

These institutions often farmed out pre-teen and teenage girls to wealthy families where they worked as unpaid servants. Many were subjected to physical and sexual abuse. Young boys didn’t fare any better. They were held captive, forced to do menial labor. There was little education but much punishment.