Midlands Voices: The sad history of injustice and indifference inflicted on vulnerable kids

I am sickened by the dehumanizing treatment and abuse that occurred at boarding schools for Native American and Indigenous children, including the revelations at the Genoa Indian School described in the recent guest opinion, “The importance of learning about ‘penal colonies’ for Native children.”
Such abuse must be condemned and never forgotten. It must deepen our resolve to ensure racial equity and justice for all children. The discriminatory practices that destroyed the lives of so many Native children and families also destroyed generations of kids who lived on America’s streets in the early 1900s.
A century ago, there were two systems used to care for homeless and abandoned street kids: Christian orphanages and county-run reform schools. Both failed.
These institutions often farmed out pre-teen and teenage girls to wealthy families where they worked as unpaid servants. Many were subjected to physical and sexual abuse. Young boys didn’t fare any better. They were held captive, forced to do menial labor. There was little education but much punishment.
Ninety percent of kids ran away from their orphanage or reform school because they preferred living in alleyways. To solve the problem of runaways, many institutions had “arrangements” (financial payoffs) with local authorities. The police would pick up street kids for minor infractions and then judges would order them back into the abusive system they had fled. Much like today’s juvenile justice system, kids of color and the poor were overrepresented in these institutions.
What set Christian orphanages and reform schools apart was their discipline methods and the type of work they demanded of kids. Church-based orphanages saw potential converts and forced kids to join their brand of religion. They used passive forms of discipline, including handcuffing kids to their bedframes at night and barring windows. They also made kids do difficult, dangerous labor. Many Catholic orphanages put kids to work in Catholic hospitals. Kids would wash feces, blood, urine and vomit off of bedsheets. Then they used stiff-bristled brushes and raw bleach to “sanitize” the laundry. Many suffered chemical burns.
In county reform schools, it was not uncommon for boys to be treated like prisoners. Whips, rods and fists were used to discipline and scare kids. When children died from this abuse, it was considered an “unfortunate mistake.”
The prevailing social philosophy that guided these institutions was the racist, anti-immigrant and class-biased pseudoscience called eugenics. This malignant philosophy argued that certain groups of people produced “bad” children. This was the situation in Omaha when Father Edward Flanagan, founder of Boys Town, first started his outreach to homeless kids in 1917.
Unlike many who worked with traumatized youth, Father Flanagan took the time to listen to their stories and discover the shocking truth about reform schools and orphanages. Father Flanagan created a new kind of place for kids, one built on kindness, love and science-based care. He was a fierce critic of the eugenics movement and stated simply, “There are no bad boys. There is only bad environment, bad training, bad example, bad thinking.”
When Father Flanagan wanted to expand his home for boys, he was informed by Omaha authorities that Jim Crow Laws made it illegal because he was “mixing” the races, religions and nationalities. So he went out into the middle of a cornfield and built his own village. It is quite likely Boys Town was the first truly integrated town in the United States.
Father Flanagan welcomed kids regardless of their color, faith or nationality. He and like-minded advocates succeeded in passing early child labor laws that closed the majority of reform schools and transformed orphanages into modern child-welfare agencies that mirrored his philosophy of care.
While we cannot change the injustices of the past, we can honor the memories of those who were victimized by recommitting ourselves to true racial equity in our country. Let us follow the example of Father Flanagan and see the dignity and humanity in every hurting child and family.
Father Steven E. Boes is Boys Town president and national executive director.