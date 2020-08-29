Midlands Voices: The science shows conclusively that masks save lives

As physicians and scientists, we represent Creighton University School of Medicine’s Women in Medicine and Science group (WIMS), and we resoundingly support the recent City Council mask mandate to wear face masks in Omaha. Like car seats and seat belts, face masks are simple, practical and life-saving. Like smoking ordinances, masks protect those who are inadvertently exposed from an unintentional danger imposed by someone else.
We are asking that this mask mandate be extended to include all of Nebraska, or at least allow those local health districts and counties with high levels of transmission to be able to enact mask mandates if they deem it necessary. In addition, we ask that local jurisdictions are not penalized from federal CARES funds because they choose to protect their people and implement a mask mandate. Finally, we ask that the mask mandate does not expire until this disease has demonstrated low levels of community spread.
As physicians and scientists, we are on the forefront — in the hospitals and clinics watching the devastating effects of this illness on people, whether they be your grandmother, your father, your son, your grandchild or your co-worker. We have seen preventable deaths as well as preventable lung damage, heart damage and immune system damage. As the U.S. nears 180,000 excess deaths, it is untenable to accept 1,000 deaths per day as the new normal. It is time to do everything in our power to slow transmission and decrease the virulence of this disease, which has shown a higher mortality that any viral illness in this country since 1918. Masks decrease infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
Currently, Nebraska continues to have high numbers of infections and a high test positivity rate of 9%. Colorado instituted a mask mandate on July 17. On Aug. 16, Colorado, with a population five times greater than Nebraska, had only 153 cases in comparison to Nebraska’s 191. This highlights the ability of masks to mitigate disease.
COVID19 is an invisible, insidious and dangerous disease. Masks are essential in preventing spread by infected individuals, many of whom are asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimates that 66,000 lives would be saved by Dec. 1 if 95% of people in the U.S. would wear a mask when leaving their home. In Nebraska, alone an estimated 437 lives would be saved by Dec. 1. Masks saves lives.
As mothers, grandmothers, daughters and sisters, we send our children off to dormitories, schools or work. In any year, this is bittersweet. However, if our children are going to environments where other people are wearing masks, we can be more at ease. In so many of these places, close contact will be unavoidable because school and work environments are busy and bustling places.
Recent data suggests that the increase in cases is being driven by the 10- to 30-year-old group. Children under 10 appear to be less likely to transmit this disease to their elders, but anyone over 10 years old can spread the disease to adults as easily as adults pass it on to each other.
Additionally, these mask wearing youth can be more at ease returning home with significantly less fear of transmitting disease to their grandparents or parents or siblings with co-morbidities. Masks decrease infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
As employees and faculty of Creighton, we uphold the Jesuit ideal of men and women for others. Wearing masks are a call to serve others and our communities through this simple, lifesaving action. Most importantly, if our family members and colleagues are wearing a mask, we can be proud that they care enough to protect others.
Masks do not represent a lack of liberty. Instead, masks say we care about you and do not want to spread this invisible, insidious and dangerous infection. When accompanied by social distancing and handwashing, masks are freeing and will allow for a quicker return to normal. Masks decrease infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Masks save lives.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!