Midlands Voices: The secret is in Nebraska's topsoil — and regenerative practices

“Just as the soil is itself under threat, so is the Nebraska way of life. It seems there is nothing left for these industrial ag corporations to take but our souls.” — The RegeNEration Proclamation

As a Nebraskan attending college in the northeast, I am often faced with questions like “Where even is Nebraska?” and “What’s notable about Nebraska?” I usually give them the spiel about the College World Series, Warren Buffett, perhaps the Reuben sandwich and, if I’m lucky, I can convince them that I drove a tractor to high school.

Of course, I can’t talk about Nebraska without mentioning the abundance of corn after which our state is nicknamed. But what will we name our football team when climate change-caused drought and wildfires strip our state of viable topsoil and, consequently, the golden corn we grow? Climate change is already affecting Nebraska growers. It’s past time for our farmers to transition to regenerative agriculture practices.

The World-Herald’s May 2 issue covered late April wildfires in Cambridge, the extreme drought of 2012 and the loss of topsoil. Topsoil is the precious upper layer of soil composed of minerals, organic matter, water and air, all of which are necessary for rich crop production. Warming winters without sufficient snow cover expose the land to drying winds, eventually blowing away the top “money-making” inches of soil. No-till farming can help stop these losses — it’s a strategy increasingly utilized by American growers to prevent the release of CO2 trapped in the soil.

While this is part of the solution, it does not solve the problem completely. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, the goal of regenerative agriculture is “to restore soil and ecosystem health, address inequity and leave our land, waters and climate in better shape for future generations.” Regenerative practices, like compost, cover crops and crop rotation aim to improve the soil’s microbiome, the microorganisms associated with plants and soil. This will help the soil retain water and stay on the farmland instead of drying up and blowing away.

Climate change will impact crop yields, namely corn, within 10 years. A NASA report from November 2021 warns, “Maize crop yields are projected to decline 24% ... found that the change in yields is due to projected increases in temperature, shifts in rainfall patterns, and elevated surface carbon dioxide concentrations from human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.” Agriculture is responsible for 11% of the total U.S. Greenhouse Gas emissions, as of 2020. Industrial agriculture methods are hurting themselves in the long run by continuing these destructive practices and releasing the carbon their crops ever-so-kindly stored in the ground.

So, what can Nebraskans do? You can start by watching the documentary “Kiss the Ground” to educate yourself further on the concept of regenerative agriculture. The organization offers grants to farmers and ranchers interested in educating themselves and making the transition to regenerative agriculture. More locally, a network of growers known as RegeNErate is calling other farmers to join the effort to rebuild communities “from the soil up” by transitioning to regenerative agriculture. They work together with Indigenous tribes to promote sustainable agriculture, strong communities and food sovereignty in Nebraska.

And consider moving toward regenerative practices on their own land. If you are able, you should aim to vote with your dollar. In other words, support local regenerative farms and ranchers! RegeNErate has a comprehensive list of Nebraska farms committed to regenerative agriculture — even some that accept SNAP benefits.

You might be thinking: What can my individual actions possibly do to fight the crushing force of climate change? Alone, not much. But your actions influence others and that is powerful. Movements must start somewhere, so why not your farm? Your dollar?