Midlands Voices: The state should extend equal treatment to LGBTQ Nebraskans

In most ways, we’re just like any other Omahans. We love our state and city, which is why we’ve focused our careers around civic impact. We have two sons. One just went off to college and the other is excelling in high school. We’re life-long Omahans, which is why we know chili and cinnamon rolls go together and that Rosenblatt wasn’t always a zoo parking lot feature.
In most ways, we’re like everyone else. It’s the differences, though, that have unnecessarily added difficulty to our lives. For years, we’ve faced discriminatory barriers to being fully legally recognized as our sons’ parents because we are women.
At this point, it might be helpful to have a little backstory. Each of us gave birth to one of our two beautiful sons with Assisted Reproductive Technology. We started our family at a time when Nebraska still banned same-sex marriage and most state functions refused to accept families like ours. Nebraska only recognized the birth mother as mother to that son, leaving the other parent out. The end result is that each of us lacks a full legal relationship as parent to one of our boys despite the fact we’ve both been loving and involved moms to both sons since their births, including after our separation.
These rights impact everything from education to travel to how to provide for them in case of emergency.
We repeatedly have tried to remedy this situation. So far, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has blocked those efforts. Earlier this week, we filed a lawsuit with the help of the ACLU of Nebraska and Koenig|Dunne to ask a judge to require DHHS to treat us just like they would treat a similarly situated opposite-sex couple.
Whenever we describe this situation to others, we field the same questions. Why don’t you just each adopt the other son? State law only allows that for single parents, stepparents and married couples — not someone in our situation. What have you tried so far? Years ago, we unsuccessfully asked DHHS to add our names to our sons’ birth certificates. Later, we went to court and the court granted us in loco parentis status to our non-birth son. It’s a non-permanent legal status that only means we’ve put ourselves in the position of being parents without the same full rights as legal parents. When the court ordered DHHS to put our names on the birth certificates, DHHS still refused.
There is another approach to establishing a parent relationship and we may be the first women to try it in Nebraska. Men can submit a form acknowledging paternity at any time with basically no questions asked from the government. We submitted the forms this summer with an edit to make them gender neutral. DHHS rejected them in late September.
Now, we’re taking the department to court. A lot of time and work could be spared for everyone if DHHS simply decides to treat us fairly.
In a way, it’s the same old story. As members of Nebraska’s LGBTQ community, we are all too familiar with forms and systems that don’t include all kinds of families. That’s why we’re grateful for state leaders like State Sens. Patty Pansing Brooks, Megan Hunt, Wendy DeBoer and others who have prioritized making government services work for everyone. There’s work to do.
Ultimately, this case is about a lot more than what a state official thinks about us. It’s about equal treatment. Both the U.S. and Nebraska Supreme Courts have been clear on LGBTQ rights. Our state and federal constitutions guarantee equal treatment before the law for everyone, including families with same-sex parents.
We are Nebraskans, just like you. All we’re asking is to be treated that way.
Erin Porterfield is a nonprofit executive. Kristin Williams is an executive coach and consultant. Both reside in Omaha.