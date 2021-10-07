Midlands Voices: The state should extend equal treatment to LGBTQ Nebraskans

In most ways, we’re just like any other Omahans. We love our state and city, which is why we’ve focused our careers around civic impact. We have two sons. One just went off to college and the other is excelling in high school. We’re life-long Omahans, which is why we know chili and cinnamon rolls go together and that Rosenblatt wasn’t always a zoo parking lot feature.

In most ways, we’re like everyone else. It’s the differences, though, that have unnecessarily added difficulty to our lives. For years, we’ve faced discriminatory barriers to being fully legally recognized as our sons’ parents because we are women.

At this point, it might be helpful to have a little backstory. Each of us gave birth to one of our two beautiful sons with Assisted Reproductive Technology. We started our family at a time when Nebraska still banned same-sex marriage and most state functions refused to accept families like ours. Nebraska only recognized the birth mother as mother to that son, leaving the other parent out. The end result is that each of us lacks a full legal relationship as parent to one of our boys despite the fact we’ve both been loving and involved moms to both sons since their births, including after our separation.

These rights impact everything from education to travel to how to provide for them in case of emergency.