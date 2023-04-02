WASHINGTON, D.C. — What makes a top counterterrorism government official, someone who essentially has seen it all, lose sleep?

“Terrorists’ use of modern technology,” said Nicholas Rasmussen, the counterterrorism coordinator for the Department of Homeland Security.

Rasmussen spoke Monday at George Washington University on behalf of GWU’s Program on Extremism and the UNO-based National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education (NCITE) Center, both of which receive federal funds to conduct counterterrorism research. GWU is among NCITE’s 26 academic partners, and the Program on Extremism is actively tracking extremists through the federal court system. NCITE, for its part, has a growing research bench at UNO.

Rasmussen explained his fear. When the war on terror began after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the U.S. government had the technological edge over adversaries like Al Qaeda and was successfully able to suppress the terrorist threat overseas, preventing another largescale terrorist attack from happening in the U.S.

“That is not nothing,” Rasmussen said. “That is something pretty significant.”

But the U.S. pullout of Afghanistan in 2021 and shift in national security focus to China and Russia has clouded the threat picture from that part of the world. And foreign terrorist organizations are showing an easy adaptability to technological advances, which could bring that threat closer to home. Earlier this month, the commander of U.S. military forces in the Middle East said the Islamic State would be capable of carrying out an attack against U.S. or western interests, likely in Europe or Asia, in less than six months.

The foreign terrorist-inspired threat is also happening at a time when the domestic violent extremism threat has grown “in size, diversity, and lethality,” said Rasmussen, making today’s terrorism threat one that is “more complicated, more dynamic, and more diverse” than ever.

He would know. Rasmussen previously headed the National Counterterrorism Center in a long career notable, The New York Times once said, for its continuity since 9/11. Despite successes at keeping most foreign-based threats at bay, Rasmussen said, Americans should know that DHS views today’s terrorist threat in “a nearly constant upward trajectory.”

Do the same overseas terrorist groups that wish to harm the U.S. still exist? Yes. Are they still dangerous? Yes.

Complicating the picture are other nations like China and Russia who may support nonstate actors and attempts to divide Americans through disinformation and cyber activities.

Further complicating the picture is what’s happening domestically, including a spike in antisemitism. The Anti-Defamation League said that 2022 showed the highest incident count (assaults, acts of vandalism, etc.) since the ADL began counting in 1979. DHS’ own threat bulletin, issued in November, warned about U.S. targets as diverse as religious institutions, LGBTQI+ organizations and individuals, critical infrastructure like the power grid and hospitals, and government offices.

“All of this leaves us in a place where we have little margin for error,” Rasmussen said.

What to make of all of this? NCITE at UNO is putting some of the best minds in the world on the subject. Pulling from expertise in the U.K., the Netherlands, and around the U.S., including UNO, NCITE has a growing research portfolio that addresses the issues Rasmussen raised in D.C.: A fractured and growing threat, emerging technologies, and a prevention arm that Rasmussen said he wants to scale up. Note: DHS this month launched a new prevention-oriented website that pulls resources from 17 government agencies.

For its part, NCITE is trying to answer this national call by holding public events. Next on deck is a panel discussion on the terrorist threat in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region (April 11). We are also sharing more research. Look at our website for a growing repository of our federally funded work. And we are developing training and education programs at UNO to help the current and future national security workforce address the kaleidoscope of problems.

DHS is recognizing this growing capability in Omaha and upping NCITE’s access to federal funds. The original $36.5 million, 10-year federal grant NCITE won to launch the center in 2020 has been increased by nearly 30%, and the feds just raised NCITE’s contract ceiling considerably from $10 million to $35 million.

So, what about that issue that’s keeping Nicholas Rasmussen up at night — terrorists’ use of technologies?

NCITE is laser-focused on emerging technologies with its UNO-based bench. Sam Hunter, an industrial-organizational psychologist, is studying terrorism in the metaverse (the world of virtual and augmented reality) and has a proposed research project that would fold in artificial intelligence. Joel Elson and Erin Kearns, an information technology innovator and criminologist, respectively, are working with Sarpy County on a chatbot that would ease suspicious activity reporting. Austin Doctor, a political scientist, is leading an update to the government’s countering improvised explosive devices study (last published in 2008) and pursuing a project on geospatial threats.

Rasmussen also gave one wish: to scale up prevention efforts. That’s what Matt Allen, who teaches in UNO’s College of Business Administration, is studying: How well do the existing DHS-funded prevention programs work?

Rasmussen said he worries about the failure of imagination, including “my own imagination.” But he also knows that this fear presents an opportunity to understand, master, and use the same emerging technologies to protect our national security.

The threat picture in the U.S. is indeed dark, with adversaries, inspired by foreign and domestic violent extremist groups, intent on committing violence and harming innocents. It’s enough to keep anyone awake.

But what offers hope is dedicated, knowledgeable public servants like Rasmussen committed to the cause and mission-oriented experts on the case. Right here in Omaha.

