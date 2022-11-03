Midlands Voices: The transfer of work from businesses to customers

Maybe you have seen it on social media, too: a post shows a customer in a store’s breakroom, explaining that he, too, is taking a break. After all, he works at the store in the self-checkout lane.
It is meant as a joke, but it also reflects a reality: the customer has gradually been forced to do many tasks that, in an earlier era, were done by businesses. This has seemed to increase since the pandemic.
But self-checkout lanes are not the only example where the customer has to do the business’ work. There is a lot that businesses, from big box stores, to the phone company, to car manufacturers, etc., that expect customers to do the work themselves. It started with the growth in communication/information technology such as voicemail, personal computers, and scanners, and then exploded with the internet, e-mail, smartphones and similar technology. It has been made worse by the worker shortage that followed the pandemic.
There was a time when most of this work was done by businesses, not customers. Flight reservations would be made by a travel advisor. Airline staff checked flyers in at the airport. At most businesses, an employee answered the phone and answered customer questions on the spot. Store employees checked customers out and bagged their purchases. Customers could call the phone company and get an employee who could actually answer a question and make an appointment for a repair. Bills and test results were sent in the mail. Customers or patients did not have to find everything themselves online.
Today, customers are expected to do part of the company’s work themselves, on-site, online or by downloading an app. Companies have even made customers work to get discounts that, in past years, would have been provided to them by a company worker. For example, some businesses require the customer to download an app (which is not always a quick, straightforward process, or one that works on all cellphones) and jump through various other hoops, to get those discounts.
We have all been on websites and apps that do not work as efficiently as they should, and thus involve a great deal of time to navigate satisfactorily. When customers do that, they are doing the work the company should be doing. Some communications companies actually ask customers to “trouble shoot” and find the source of their phone or internet problem, and try to push most questions to an online automatic system. Long phone trees take the customer’s time. Customers have to register themselves online for most events.
In effect, the customer has become an uncompensated, unwilling worker for businesses and organizations. This takes time away from the individual that might be put to more productive use.
Indeed, the line between customer and worker has become blurred to the point that we need to evaluate if this is fair or sustainable, or whether it is time to fire the customer as worker.
