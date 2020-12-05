Midlands Voices: The U.S. needs strong policies to counter China's mineral dominance

China accounts for about a third of the world’s manufacturing output. With its “Made in China” strategy, China gives priority to the needs of its own industries, and it provides its companies with a vast web of government subsidies and support, helping build them into formidable exporters of high-tech goods.
For America and our allies, Chinese economic dominance has become a significant strategic issue. We are competing against a rival that is investing heavily in high-tech fields such as semiconductor chips, telecommunications, robotics, advanced aircraft and industrial drones.
And China is carving out a leading position as a developer of clean energy technologies. China produces more than 70% of the world’s solar modules, nearly half of the manufacturing capacity of wind turbines, and it dominates the supply chain for lithium-ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles (EVs), with over 80% of the world’s battery manufacturing capacity. China, in fact, now possesses half of the world’s EVs. By using EVs to leapfrog ahead, it can overtake the established automakers and gain leadership in global markets.
This is worrisome, because by 2040 half the cars in the world are expected to be powered by electricity.
In this regard, China is a special problem. Its goal seems to be nothing less than monopolizing global production and processing of critically important minerals and metals, especially those used in the manufacture of EVs. With growing U.S. dependence on imported minerals, China has a powerful tool to seize and deploy for its political agenda. China is capable of disruption on a grand scale.
For years, Republicans and Democrats in Congress regularly warned of the very real dangers facing US manufacturers, but did not enact any meaningful domestic legislation to address the problem, largely because of the belief that our government should stay small and out of the way. But China’s stranglehold on minerals and its effort to undermine U.S. industries cannot be allowed to continue.
This is the perfect time to enact a sensible policy to address China’s dangerous threat to the U.S. economy. A successful plan to reverse these trends and break China’s grip on the supply chains of critical industries must do more than simply require changes in China’s behavior. America needs an industrial policy of its own to strengthen domestic manufacturing, including action by the incoming administration and Congress to bolster U.S. minerals mining.
To get an idea of how dependent America is on imported minerals for modern technology, consider that only one U.S. mine produces lithium, a soft, silvery white metal used in EV batteries that holds the key to a carbon-free future and is expected to replace oil and natural gas as the most important natural resource in the world.
Lithium has been designated by the Defense and Interior Departments as crucial to the economic and national security of the United States. Due to the ramp up in production of the electric car, U.S. demand for lithium has more than tripled in the past decade, from 102,000 tons in 2010 to 320,000 tons in 2020 — and it’s expected to continue climbing. Yet the United States contributes less than 2% of the world’s supply of lithium even though it holds 17% of the world’s lithium reserves.
With the lack of domestic production, most of the lithium comes from Chile and Argentina. But Chinese companies have been buying up lithium mines in Chile and Argentina, and are expected to try to do the same in Bolivia, which has the world’s largest reserves.
The problem is not that lithium is expensive. The problem is that Tesla, the largest U.S. manufacturer of EVs, says its need for lithium is expected to grow eightfold by 2050. And Tesla is only one EV manufacturer. There are many more. As competition for mineral resources grows, the Chinese government can be expected to use lithium as bait to lure auto makers to China, in much the same way they have done with rare earth elements.
Corporations are right to pay attention to what is referred to as the minerals crisis. But the scale of the challenge is so vast that it cannot be met solely by companies, no matter how large. The situation requires government to set rules and enforce them. An enlightened industrial policy would encourage factories to return home and reward those that use minerals mined in the United States instead of imported from abroad. It’s time for action. The political and economic reverberations of China’s quest for world power should not be underestimated.
Barry Butterfield, of Omaha, is a retired engineer and emeritus member of the American Nuclear Society.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!