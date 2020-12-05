Midlands Voices: The U.S. needs strong policies to counter China's mineral dominance

For years, Republicans and Democrats in Congress regularly warned of the very real dangers facing US manufacturers, but did not enact any meaningful domestic legislation to address the problem, largely because of the belief that our government should stay small and out of the way. But China’s stranglehold on minerals and its effort to undermine U.S. industries cannot be allowed to continue.

This is the perfect time to enact a sensible policy to address China’s dangerous threat to the U.S. economy. A successful plan to reverse these trends and break China’s grip on the supply chains of critical industries must do more than simply require changes in China’s behavior. America needs an industrial policy of its own to strengthen domestic manufacturing, including action by the incoming administration and Congress to bolster U.S. minerals mining.

To get an idea of how dependent America is on imported minerals for modern technology, consider that only one U.S. mine produces lithium, a soft, silvery white metal used in EV batteries that holds the key to a carbon-free future and is expected to replace oil and natural gas as the most important natural resource in the world.