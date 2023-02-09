Legislative Bill 371 defines a drag show as “a performance in which: (a) the main aspect of the performance is a performer which exhibits a gender identity that is different than the performer’s gender assigned at birth using clothing, makeup, or other physical markers; and (b) The performer sings, lip syncs, dances, or otherwise performs before an audience for entertainment.”

It is illegal for anyone under 19 to see any part of a drag show; an adult that brings along a minor gets a Class I misdemeanor and any business that slips up is charged $10,000. This bill and the fact that it was even proposed is absolutely ridiculous.

No part of a drag show is inherently sexual. Sure, some drag performances can be — but that’s true of all performances! If a show should be adults-only, it’s going to say adults-only. Not only does this bill bring back bigoted, nonsensical, anti-crossdressing regulations that will simply outlaw trans people in public like it’s the 1950s, it implies that queer communities are immoral with no idea of what’s appropriate or not and are out to sexualize your kids.

Legislative Bill 574, called the “Let Them Grow Act”, criminalizes gender-affirming care before the age of 19. This isn’t about the “intense, irreversible surgeries” that’s in so many media headlines; it’s hormones, puberty blockers, anything, directly contradicting the guidelines put forward by every major medical organization based on decades of care and research. Calling it the “Let Them Grow Act” is shameful. This isn’t about letting kids grow up — it’s about forcing trans kids to struggle through one of the toughest periods of their life while trapped in a body they aren’t comfortable in.

Legislative Bill 575, called the “Sports and Spaces Act”, combines two talking points: bathrooms and schools. The first part of the act separates all school bathrooms and locker rooms based on biological sex at birth. A student can transition, go through puberty and hormone treatment, and certain medical procedures, and still be forced to use a restroom that doesn’t correspond to their gender. Ask yourself a simple question: if this is about students feeling uncomfortable, which is actually the uncomfortable situation here? Is the policing of children’s genitals and bodies really a solution?

The second part deals with the same restrictions about biological sex on all school-related sports teams. There’s no actual worries about “advantages” here; it flies in the face of decades of regulations by the Olympics and most national sports organizations. After a year of hormone treatment (the typical standard), there’s no real statistical difference between a transgender athlete and their cisgender athletes. These bills, and these political agitators and state senators, simply do not live in the world of facts and science that they claim to.

All three viewed together, a truly dangerous situation arises for trans youth: simply by existing in public as a trans person in spaces they are legally required to be in, there is a case that they are indecent for their peers to see.

Nationwide, LGBTQ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers, with 45% seriously considering it in the past year alone; more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth have seriously considered it, and are 2 to 2.5 times more likely than their cisgender LGBQ peers to experience depression and seriously consider/attempt suicide.

According to The Trevor Project, in Nebraska, 50% of LGBTQ youth have seriously considered suicide, including 58% of transgender and nonbinary youth. Fifteen percent of LGBTQ youth have attempted it, including 22% of transgender and nonbinary youth. Seventy-three percent of LGBTQ youth have experienced anxiety, including 76% of transgender and nonbinary youth. Sixty-one percent of LGBTQ youth have experienced depression, including 65% of transgender and nonbinary youth.

These numbers are and should be terrifying. It is not due to anything inherent about being LGBTQ — it’s the lack of access, mental health care, discrimination, threats, a lack of family support, and misguided, harmful legislation like the bills mentioned above. A stunning 85% of LGBTQ youth said recent politics have negatively impacted their well-being.

These bills should be viewed as what they are: threats. This is not “the Good Life”. Now, when they say “Honestly, it’s not for everyone,” we know who they’re talking about. This is not a Nebraska we should be proud of.

Call and email your state senator and tell them to vote no on LB 371, LB 574, and LB 575: nebraskalegislature.gov/senators/senator_find.php.