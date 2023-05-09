There is a water crisis in America. Nebraskans know it. Many respected organizations are doing what they can to address it.

The western United States is experiencing a 20-year period of the worst drought in 1,200 years.

The scarcity of water has had a devastating impact on crops, livestock and dairy production in key producing regions last year. Right here in Nebraska, farmers have been grappling with effects that have had a multi-billion dollar impact on them just in the last year. This drought and its broader environmental impacts are putting our agricultural industry into dire straits with a growing level of concern and uncertainty. I see the ingenuity of the Nebraska farmer every day in my business and all need to pay attention to the challenges they face.

I have the honor of serving on the board of directors for Land O’Lakes, a farmer-owned cooperative. This week, Land O’Lakes’ President and CEO Beth Ford is addressing the central role of water in a speech at the University of Nebraska.

At Land O’Lakes, we know our global food supply is fragile. The world’s population is set to grow to about 10 billion people by 2050. During that time, we need to produce more food than in the last 8,000 years combined. And we must accomplish that with less fresh water and less arable land. In Lincoln, Beth’s remarks will explore how we can meet the water challenges of the future head-on, and why we need to focus on this issue. What happens in Nebraska — the problems and the solutions — can be a bellwether for the rest of the world.

Water is critical not only for drinking but for our ability to grow food. There are issues around availability, quality, storage and natural disasters. Without water, food can’t grow. Without water, communities can’t thrive and people can’t survive.

Land O’Lakes is impressed with work already being done in Nebraska to tackle the water challenges we’re facing across the country. The Daughtry Water for Food Global Institute at the University of Nebraska is hard at work to achieve food security with less stress on water resources through water management and agricultural and food systems. The university’s attention to this issue is forward-thinking and worthy of recognition, and its leadership in solving the problems of our future is crucial.

This is a problem that’s going to take every single one of us to address. A farmer. A student at a university. A business leader. A policymaker. And the many organizations that are working hard to find a solution. The urgency of the issue and the impact on our families, communities and nation require collection attention and work to find a realistic and sustainable solution on water, ensuring that we maintain global food security.

Lawmakers in Washington, D.C., must address this, too. The House of Representatives has 435 seats and only 35 are tied to rural or agricultural areas. We have a lot of work to do to foster an understanding about the food supply, production, and explain how water access is self-protective of all Americans.

Our water crisis is jeopardizing our food security. We farmers who feed the world know that food security is national security. Now is the time Americans — and lawmakers in Washington — to put our attention and resources toward innovatively finding solutions to effectively and sustainably feed a growing population with less water and an increasingly fragile and interconnected food supply.