Midlands Voices: There are reasons to be optimistic in the fight against Alzheimer's

Recently, I had the honor of attending the Alzheimer’s Association’s Advocacy Forum in Washington, D.C. This important annual event brings together family members, caregivers and advocates from all 50 states for a day of discussion and consciousness-raising with our legislators in Congress.

These meetings provided an opportunity for us to thank our political leaders for the support they have shown in the fight against Alzheimer’s thus far. More importantly, however, these meetings served to remind our legislators of the work left to be done and the important actions needed to make that work possible.

There are currently 6.5 million people suffering from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in the United States. There are 35,000 Nebraskans suffering from the disease, and that number is expected to grow to 40,000 in just three years. There were 768 reported deaths in Nebraska from Alzheimer’s in 2019.

This number does not take into account the many cases that go unreported or situations where Alzheimer’s is not listed on death certificates as a primary cause of death, and, of course, it does not take account of COVID.

My father passed away from dementia in 2016 and I am currently caring for my mother with Alzheimer’s. If we think about the longstanding, high-profile efforts of organizations like the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association, it is shocking to realize that it was not until 2011, when Congress passed the Alzheimer’s National Project Act (NAPA), that Alzheimer’s became the focus of a coordinated national effort guided by data and science.

In 2014, the Nebraska legislature passed a law establishing the Aging Nebraskans Task Force and calling for the development of a strategic plan to serve as a roadmap for dealing with Alzheimer’s and its implications in our state.

The Nebraska plan focuses on the three main areas: information, support and safety. These issues are especially acute in largely agricultural states like ours, where the lack of trained health care providers, facilities specializing in memory care, and caregiver resources create even more difficulties for people with Alzheimer’s.

NAPA is up for reauthorization, and there are plans to reinvigorate the Aging Nebraskans Task Force. Thanks to events like the advocacy forum, there are reasons to be optimistic. It’s too late for my parents, but not for others.

For the Alzheimer’s Association, the white flower symbolizes a cure for this devastating disease. Let’s all look forward to a day when we can see a prairie carpeted with white flowers as far as the eye can see.

David Thompson is an elder law attorney with the Omaha firm of Burnett Wilson Law. He serves on the board of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Nebraska chapter, and he is chair of the Elder Law Section of the Nebraska State Bar Association. He can be reached at david@burnettwilsonlaw.com.