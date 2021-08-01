Midlands Voices: These federal tax proposals would harm Nebraska farmers and ranchers

The old saying goes “nothing is certain in life except for death and taxes.” We agree those two certainties are undeniably true, but we need to continue to make sure that family-owned businesses, including farms and ranches, are not taxed to death — or excessively after death. In Nebraska, we have 45,500 farms and ranches. In addition to that, one in four jobs in Nebraska are related to agriculture — further proving why we need sound tax policies for the current and future generation of farmers and ranchers.

Preparing to transition the family farm or ranch to the next generation is a complex task. Current owners of family farms and ranches not only have to make decisions to keep their operations financially viable in the immediate term, but they also must endure heavy and elaborative generational transfer planning because of potential tax burdens incurred at the time of death of an owner or generational transfer.