Midlands Voices: These home health and hospice providers have met the pandemic challenge

Prior to 2020, the home care industry faced a rise in demand for services and a shortage of nurses and therapists. The pandemic has exacerbated those challenges. Our state’s elderly population is expected to grow another 35% by 2030, along with the need and demand for home care and hospice services because home health care is the lowest-cost health care delivery option and Nebraskans prefer to receive care in the comfort and safety of their homes. Adjustments in the reimbursement rates for home health services are needed to cover operating expenses and, most importantly, ensure access to services for our citizens.