Midlands Voices: These immigration proposals deserve support from Fischer, Sasse

We all like to think of our state as unique, and in a lot of ways Nebraska truly is. Founded in 1867, our state has a proud history of working the land, building relationships, helping neighbors, and welcoming strangers — all of which make it different.

But Nebraska is not unique in the benefits it derives from immigrants, and I’m calling on Sens. Deb Fisher and Ben Sasse to stand up for our state and our nation in support of two bills that have already passed in the House: the American Dream and Promise Act (H.R. 6) and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act (H.R. 1603).

We sent our senators to Congress to act in the best interests of Nebraskans, and these bills will do exactly that. Passing the American Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act will strengthen our state’s families and economy and live up to our values.