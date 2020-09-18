Midlands Voices: These investments are keeping Air Force, Offutt strong

In 1907, just four years after the Wright brothers completed the world’s first successful airplane flight, the U.S. Army saw the potential of this new invention. They created a small unit that they called the “Aeronautical Division,” putting it in charge of “all matters pertaining to military ballooning, air machines, and all kindred subjects.”
Thirty years later, at the start of World War II, the Army’s air division was still just a small part of its overall force. But by the end of the war, the Army Air Forces had become all but an independent service, with more than 2 million airmen and its own commanding general.
The Air Force became a separate branch after the war, and its 73rd birthday is today. Nebraskans should be especially proud that Offutt Air Force Base in Sarpy County has long been one of the most important Air Force installations.
But in the spring of 2019, Nebraska went through some of the worst flooding in our history. Streams swelled to the size of rivers and carried huge blocks of ice in their wake, destroying farmland, crushing cars and buildings, and even taking lives.
Offutt was hit hard. At one point, about a third of the base was underwater, and more than 130 of its buildings suffered damage totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.
As devastating as this was, it didn’t change what makes Offutt so crucial. Since then, the Air Force has committed to investing $361 million across eight major construction projects to repair, rebuild or replace structures damaged in the flooding.
A focal point of the Air Force’s investment in Offutt will be a new, state-of-the-art facility for the 55th Wing. This 418,000-square-foot building will consolidate 16 different facilities into a single site, and it will be one of the nation’s best examples of a site purpose-built to support the demands of the National Defense Strategy.
And this summer, the Air Force announced that it awarded a contract to replace Offutt’s entire runway, parts of which are nearly 80 years old.
I have been proud to work closely with the Department of Defense to support these initiatives. The runway replacement in particular has been one of my highest priorities since I entered in the Senate in 2013, and Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry have also helped advocate for this critical project at Offutt.
Beyond these important projects, the Air Force recently completed the construction of a brand-new headquarters for StratCom. This $1.3 billion facility opened its doors last November and will anchor Offutt’s continued contribution to our military’s most important mission: nuclear deterrence.
Thankfully, the Air Force has said that StratCom’s old facility, Building 500, will not go to waste. They plan to invest millions more to bring it up to date before the 55th Wing makes it their new home.
There is also cause for celebration for the Nebraska National Guard. Due to the leadership of Adjutant General Daryl Bohac and the support of the Nebraska delegation in Congress, the Army National Guard recently committed to an approximately $60 million flood recovery plan for Camp Ashland, the Nebraska National Guard’s main training facility. The groundbreaking ceremony for this exciting project is scheduled to take place next week.
This is good news for the entire country, not just for Nebraska. All Americans can be glad that some of our military’s most talented men and women will continue to train at Camp Ashland.
The future is bright for Nebraska’s men and women in uniform. The Department of Defense is committed to Nebraska because they recognize how important our state is to our national security. These investments are an opportunity to continue to play a leading role in defense, and there is tremendous room for further growth.
Deb Fischer is Nebraska’s senior U.S. senator. She serves as a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and chairs the committee’s Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, which is responsible for oversight of our nation’s nuclear and strategic forces.
