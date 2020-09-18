Midlands Voices: These investments are keeping Air Force, Offutt strong

A focal point of the Air Force’s investment in Offutt will be a new, state-of-the-art facility for the 55th Wing. This 418,000-square-foot building will consolidate 16 different facilities into a single site, and it will be one of the nation’s best examples of a site purpose-built to support the demands of the National Defense Strategy.

And this summer, the Air Force announced that it awarded a contract to replace Offutt’s entire runway, parts of which are nearly 80 years old.

I have been proud to work closely with the Department of Defense to support these initiatives. The runway replacement in particular has been one of my highest priorities since I entered in the Senate in 2013, and Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry have also helped advocate for this critical project at Offutt.

Beyond these important projects, the Air Force recently completed the construction of a brand-new headquarters for StratCom. This $1.3 billion facility opened its doors last November and will anchor Offutt’s continued contribution to our military’s most important mission: nuclear deterrence.

Thankfully, the Air Force has said that StratCom’s old facility, Building 500, will not go to waste. They plan to invest millions more to bring it up to date before the 55th Wing makes it their new home.