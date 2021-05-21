Midlands Voices: These "last responders' brought comfort to families during COVID crisis

While much has been written about those who were there to provide care and comfort at the end, mere words will never quite be adequate in honoring them for their works of mercy. As Sarah Rowan, national speaker and emeritus board member of the Eden Alternative is fond of saying, these are “holy people doing holy work.”

In addition to health care professionals are the men and women of the death care industry who cared for each of the people who died in 2020 and into 2021 along with their families. These Last Responders are called to homes, hospitals, nursing homes, accident sites and everything in between to ensure the remains of a loved one are treated with dignity and respect. Working alongside health care professionals, law enforcement and families, their jobs are not 9-5. Indeed, their hours are less than desirable as are the hours of others they work in conjunction with, yet they find themselves in a profession that is more than just a job.

It is a calling worth acknowledging. The unusual circumstances of COVID-19 left Last Responders assuming the role of mourner and mortician when limitations on attendees were put in place. They were sometimes the ones who offered the final farewell. As restrictions on the number of attendees are lifted, and families can be comforted by others in mortuaries, places of worship, and cemeteries, Last Responders will continue to do their part to ensure a person’s final disposition is fulfilled with care and compassion. Like the countless health care workers who have supported our loved ones during a global pandemic, we are equally grateful to those whose vocation in life is to fulfill our societal expectations of a proper and fitting farewell. They are “holy people doing holy work.”

Julie Masters, Ph.D., is a professor and Terry Haney Chair of Gerontology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. This essay reflects the author’s view only and not an institutional view by UNO.