Midlands Voices: These "last responders' brought comfort to families during COVID crisis

As Memorial Day draws near, our thoughts turn to those in the military who gave of their lives in service. We also remember our loved ones by visiting area cemeteries, leaving such gestures of remembrance as peonies, stones, or small flags as an expression of our affection. Each life and death matters.
2020 and even 2021 highlight just how important life and death is to each of us. For the first time in U.S. history, there were approximately 3.4 million deaths in 2020 according to preliminary estimates from the Centers for Disease Control. This is up from 2.9 million deaths in 2019.
While some of the increase can be attributed to the COVID-19 global pandemic, most deaths could be attributed to other causes. Heart disease and cancer are at the top of the list while stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and other lingering, chronic diseases make up much of the top 10 leading causes of death in the U.S. The point: People died of many things, including COVID-19.
And most of the people who died — a striking 74% — were over the age of 65 in the U.S. and had family and friends who cared about their well-being.
In each of these deaths, the restrictions of the pandemic led to limitations of who, when and how many people could be present at the final moments of life. Family members relied on the generosity and goodwill of nursing assistants, nurses, therapists and other essential personnel to be the messenger of words of farewell. Clergy also relied on health professionals to facilitate the delivery of words of comfort through glass panes in hospitals and on iPhones as people faced the end of life.
While much has been written about those who were there to provide care and comfort at the end, mere words will never quite be adequate in honoring them for their works of mercy. As Sarah Rowan, national speaker and emeritus board member of the Eden Alternative is fond of saying, these are “holy people doing holy work.”
In addition to health care professionals are the men and women of the death care industry who cared for each of the people who died in 2020 and into 2021 along with their families. These Last Responders are called to homes, hospitals, nursing homes, accident sites and everything in between to ensure the remains of a loved one are treated with dignity and respect. Working alongside health care professionals, law enforcement and families, their jobs are not 9-5. Indeed, their hours are less than desirable as are the hours of others they work in conjunction with, yet they find themselves in a profession that is more than just a job.
It is a calling worth acknowledging. The unusual circumstances of COVID-19 left Last Responders assuming the role of mourner and mortician when limitations on attendees were put in place. They were sometimes the ones who offered the final farewell. As restrictions on the number of attendees are lifted, and families can be comforted by others in mortuaries, places of worship, and cemeteries, Last Responders will continue to do their part to ensure a person’s final disposition is fulfilled with care and compassion. Like the countless health care workers who have supported our loved ones during a global pandemic, we are equally grateful to those whose vocation in life is to fulfill our societal expectations of a proper and fitting farewell. They are “holy people doing holy work.”
Julie Masters, Ph.D., is a professor and Terry Haney Chair of Gerontology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. This essay reflects the author’s view only and not an institutional view by UNO.