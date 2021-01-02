Midlands Voices: These longtime Valmont employees embraced a can-do culture

On Thursday, a cohort of men and women who have worked at one company for three decades or more retired. Part of that cohort includes my husband Keith, who has worked at Valmont Industries for 47 years and 9 months. (He used to joke that founder Robert Daugherty found him on the Valmont doorstep and put him to work, but in truth he had a few jobs before that.)
With many of our friends we “grew up” as couples and families together, and though as the company grew that became naturally less so, for those who began decades ago, “family, work hard, play hard” was the business culture. So was a sense of ingenuity, daring and opportunity for those who raised their hands high to do the work.
The culture and all-in nature in which Mr. Daugherty began the company is significant; studies are engaged in, and books are written, about the importance of culture in business and the power of building relationships. At Valmont, you were expected to know your job and do your job. Merely espousing the “theory” of the work was not an acceptable way of knowing. Have an idea? Follow it from design to field test, and then present for review. What if a process for building irrigation systems can be used in some other field? Test it, do it.
There were many failures in creation and implementation, but there were also many new and marvelous ideas which, made real, provide water to crops and poles for lights and cellular connections around the world. The factory between Valley and Fremont became the worldwide company that “could” because of its leadership and its employees.
When I reflect upon this group of individuals — the myriad of talents they brought to the table, the experience of actually putting together the systems that the company builds and knowing how to bring the Valmont Way to any factory in the world — I marvel at the loss of human assets the end of 2020 will bring. Change is inevitable, but the loss of an historical knowledge, of process and design, of what has been tried before and failed, and —most importantly— the loss of people who believe in hard work and sacrifice, and in being open, direct and honest, is meaningful for any company.
Personally, through his work, my husband has brought cultures of the world home to our family in the form of long-term friendships, art and artifacts; and has brought to the world his dedication to the company, his love of the United States of America, his Nebraska-farm-raised work ethic, and his daring in knowing no stranger and going where the work takes him.
I first met Keith after he spent months in the Sahara Desert in Libya installing irrigation systems. A few years into our marriage, he began international work with a project in Simferopol, U.S.S.R. Later, he saw the fall of that republic and the fall of the Berlin Wall. He has worked in Brazil, Spain, South Africa, Ukraine, Australia and the United Arab Emirates. In one trip, he literally went around the world in his travel (with his suitcase never finding him until home).
There is something to be said, also, about those who remained behind with the family, because we felt we were contributing to the strength of our family, surely, but also to the success of the company. We held down the home front while our husbands and wives left to build factories and set up the systems which supported them. Once, some pompous man at a dinner (stereotypically holding a snifter and cigar) sat back in his chair and asked, “Kathleen, what have you been doing while your husband is seeing the world?” I responded steely, “I’ve been raising his sons.”
Keith, a self-described skinny farm kid, raised in small towns north of Fremont, Nebraska, found success at Valmont and contributed to the company’s success, like so many others in this group. Because we are in this time of pandemic, there have been no opportunities to gather, to reflect, to congratulate, to celebrate, so sharing the story of these men and women who have been integral facets of this marvelous company for so long is important. Congratulations and well done.
Kathleen McArdle Knudsen lives in the Elkhorn area.