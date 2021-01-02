Midlands Voices: These longtime Valmont employees embraced a can-do culture

On Thursday, a cohort of men and women who have worked at one company for three decades or more retired. Part of that cohort includes my husband Keith, who has worked at Valmont Industries for 47 years and 9 months. (He used to joke that founder Robert Daugherty found him on the Valmont doorstep and put him to work, but in truth he had a few jobs before that.)

With many of our friends we “grew up” as couples and families together, and though as the company grew that became naturally less so, for those who began decades ago, “family, work hard, play hard” was the business culture. So was a sense of ingenuity, daring and opportunity for those who raised their hands high to do the work.

The culture and all-in nature in which Mr. Daugherty began the company is significant; studies are engaged in, and books are written, about the importance of culture in business and the power of building relationships. At Valmont, you were expected to know your job and do your job. Merely espousing the “theory” of the work was not an acceptable way of knowing. Have an idea? Follow it from design to field test, and then present for review. What if a process for building irrigation systems can be used in some other field? Test it, do it.