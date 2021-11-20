Midlands Voices: These organizations can help those moving into caregiver roles

November is a month dedicated to thankfulness. It also is focused on raising awareness of numerous conditions and programs related to the aging experience. Some of the more noteworthy include Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias month, National Family Caregivers month, Hospice and Palliative Care month, and Long-Term Care month, along with other causes of similar stature and importance.
Central to each of these are those living with a given situation or diagnosis that impacts their daily existence along with those who have accepted the role of supporting them in their journey in life.
What makes these conditions especially striking in 2021 are the challenges brought on by a global pandemic along with a shrinking pool of available people to provide support.
Current census data highlights a perfect storm brewing with declining marriage and fertility rates, along with shrinking family sizes resulting in a short supply of available caregivers in the home and in more formal communities The question of who will provide care now and in the future is never more real. And the need to support those who have chosen this path is vital to their health and well-being and the people in their care.
Despite low numbers, there are among us those who have demonstrated the courage to care for others with quiet dignity and grace. Their service warrants the gratitude and appreciation of others. These caregivers and those on the receiving end are difference makers and role models for the rest of us. They show us that support for another is a necessary and important task in life when physical and cognitive frailty become a concern.
For those currently serving as a caregiver and those moving into this role as changing circumstances and abilities become more noticeable during the upcoming holiday season, one quickly discovers the journey can be isolating and intimidating. However, there is truth to the saying it’s not what you know but whom you know that can make all the difference.
Seeking support from organizations like one of Nebraska’s eight Area Agencies on Aging, the Alzheimer’s Association, AARP Caregiver Support, ElderAccess Line, Nebraska Hospice and Palliative Care Association, and the Palliative Care Council, along with other organizations provide caregivers and those they support with the necessary resources to understand they are not alone in this journey. There is help a click or a call away.
One place to start is eldercare.acl.gov. You can also call the eldercare locator toll free number at 1-800-677-1116 to find the closest area agency on aging to you and your loved one. It’s here you will connect with Aging and Disability Resource Center staff to offer you information about trusted resources and services.
As our population ages and people find themselves needing support, connecting with others when caring for a loved one is key to ensuring the adventure is achievable. There will be challenges along the way as well as moments of joy that serve as gentle reminders that caring for another is a worthwhile endeavor — especially when there are others to accompany you on this journey.