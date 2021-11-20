Midlands Voices: These organizations can help those moving into caregiver roles

November is a month dedicated to thankfulness. It also is focused on raising awareness of numerous conditions and programs related to the aging experience. Some of the more noteworthy include Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias month, National Family Caregivers month, Hospice and Palliative Care month, and Long-Term Care month, along with other causes of similar stature and importance.

Central to each of these are those living with a given situation or diagnosis that impacts their daily existence along with those who have accepted the role of supporting them in their journey in life.

What makes these conditions especially striking in 2021 are the challenges brought on by a global pandemic along with a shrinking pool of available people to provide support.

Current census data highlights a perfect storm brewing with declining marriage and fertility rates, along with shrinking family sizes resulting in a short supply of available caregivers in the home and in more formal communities The question of who will provide care now and in the future is never more real. And the need to support those who have chosen this path is vital to their health and well-being and the people in their care.