Midlands Voices: These practical ag innovations help the environment

When I started farming in 1973, the idea that within a few decades we would need to drastically change our surrounding ecosystem never entered my mind. Yet, here we are in 2020, trying to endure a global pandemic and reeling from the effects of either too much or too little rainfall. In retrospect, there were clues climate change would severely impact us in the Midwest and that our farming systems would be inadequately prepared.

Fifty years ago, Secretary of Agriculture Earl Butz famously told farmers to “plant fence-row to fence-row” and “get big or get out” amid new lucrative trade with the Soviet Union. This would set in motion the destruction of crop diversity and the mass movement of livestock into confined feeding systems. In the Midwest, corn and soybeans essentially became the only crops grown, placing tremendous pressures on soils to increase yields, while substantially tapping aquifers for irrigation and draining wetlands to farm every last acre. This year, we needed that water in Nebraska and Iowa.