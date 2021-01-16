Midlands Voices: This clean-energy strategy can help Nebraska

In January of 2018 I, along with a group of Nebraska organizations announced the Husker Energy Plan. “Husker Power Plan” aims to cut greenhouse emissions while keeping electric costs low, creating jobs

The aim was to: 1) reduce air pollution from power plants that sickens and kills Nebraskans, 2) ensure a sustainable, affordable system for generating our electricity for future generations, 3) reduce Nebraska’s use of out-of-state coal, keeping money and jobs in Nebraska and 4) reduce pollution produced by Nebraska’s utility sector that has been linked to climate change.

These goals were seen as aspirational with a five-year timeline, and were backed by polling that showed a majority of Nebraskans favor cleaner energy. As we approach the third anniversary of this work, here is how Nebraska is doing:

Aspiration for wind: Add 1,500 to 1,850 megawatts of new wind energy over the next five years to the 1,520 MW in place or under construction serving Nebraska, reaching roughly 3,000 to 3,400 MW of total installed wind capacity serving Nebraska. At that level, by 2023 wind farms would generate around 40% of Nebraska’s anticipated megawatt hour usage. This strategy could also allow recent and new wind farms to replace the equivalent of 500 MW of older coal-fired generating capacity.